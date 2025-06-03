Better understanding health care costs should be an important part of any family’s financial plan. Medical costs continue to rise year-over-year and can have an impact on your wallet. In fact, 9.6% of Maryland adults avoided health care due to costs in the previous year, according to new data from America’s Health Rankings.
Resources and benefits may be available to help support whole-person health and may help people save more money in 2025. Here are 4 tips to consider:
1. Consider health plans designed to help you shop for care. Price transparency and rising health care costs have long been an issue in health care. Prices can vary by hundreds or thousands of dollars for the same services within the same city. Until recently, many consumers did not have a simple and convenient way to compare their health care and cost options ahead of time. Fortunately, that is starting to change.
Some employers now offer more modernized health plans to their workforces that offer upfront costs and care options to help people shop for health care like they shop for other products. Talk to your employer about what benefits may be available to you.
The Surest health plan from UnitedHealthcare, for example, eliminates deductibles and shows members their care options (e.g., virtual visits, urgent care) and costs upfront through the Surest app or website, displaying lower copays for providers who historically offered more effective, cost-efficient care. People enrolled in Surest have saved 50% on average out-of-pocket compared to traditional plans.
2. Take advantage of financial incentives and wellness programs. You may be able to earn rewards through your health plan for activities like your annual wellness visit, getting certain preventive screenings or completing a health survey.
Some employers offer wellness programs that aim to help individuals better manage costly chronic conditions. For example, for eligible individuals with type 2 diabetes, UnitedHealthcare’s Level2 program combines wearable technology with customized clinical support designed to help improve the health of people living with this condition.
3. Don’t forget about other core benefits. Dental and vision plans may help you save money and access care while supplemental health benefits like accident, critical illness and hospital indemnity insurance may help provide financial protection and greater peace of mind.
Many dental plans include coverage for preventative care including dental cleanings and oral cancer screenings. Some plans offer extra benefits like additional cleanings and gum maintenance during pregnancy at no additional cost. You may also have access to teledentistry services that provide a clinical consult 24/7 in addition to your regular preventative care.
4. Access preventive care. Remember to schedule your annual wellness exam and preventive screenings. Health plans usually cover preventive care, which means you may pay $0 out of pocket for certain covered preventive services if you go to a network provider. Additionally, consider options like virtual visits for non-emergency care. Virtual visits may be both cost-effective and more convenient.
These strategies may help you make more informed health decisions and may help you save more money. Talk to your employer and health plan about what benefits are available to you for 2025.