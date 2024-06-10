The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Central Scholarship is overjoyed to share the personal triumphs of the Class of 2024. Each diploma and certificate symbolize not just their hard work and determination, but also the beginning of a promising new chapter in their lives. Their stories of resilience and success are a testament to the transformative power of education.

We understand the transformative power of education, a belief held since our founding 100 years ago. Recognizing education’s ripple effect on families and communities, Central Scholarship has been a pivotal force in breaking down the financial barriers that prevent talented students from pursuing their dreams. Over the decades, we have awarded millions of dollars in scholarships and interest-free loans to students across various disciplines. Our scholars have significantly contributed to medicine, education, technology, and the arts, enriching our community and the broader world.

Kashay Webb, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health graduate, Central Scholarship alumnus, and Board member, can attest to the power of Central Scholarship’s commitment to students and the community in her role as Health Insurance Specialists at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center. “I strive to empower individuals and communities by supporting U.S. healthcare payment reform and care transformation. Central Scholarship was a lifeline for me. With their philanthropic support and encouragement, I can live my dream and be confident that the work I’m doing will have a profound and far-reaching impact on promoting health equity and increasing access to high-quality care now and for future generations.”

This year has been particularly challenging for aspiring college graduates due to the changes in the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Despite these hurdles, Central Scholarship has proudly continued its century-long tradition of supporting Maryland’s most determined students. Our College Cash® program hosted workshops led by nationally renowned financial aid experts Mark Kantrowitz and David Levy to assist families in navigating the complexities of financing a higher education. Through it all, our scholarship applicants have shown exceptional persistence and patience in navigating governmental changes beyond their control.

“Our students are determined to succeed, and we are equally determined to support them,” says Tierra A. Dorsey, President of Central Scholarship. “Our shared commitment has cultivated a legacy of success and achievement, reinforcing our foundational belief in the transformative power of education.”

As we embark on our next century of service, we reiterate our commitment to ensuring that financial barriers don’t hinder potential. With the continued support of our valued donors, volunteers, and the community, we are ready to expand our reach and deepen our impact, making the dream of higher education accessible to all.

Once again, we extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Class of 2024 for their remarkable achievements. We are immensely grateful for their trust in Central Scholarship. We eagerly anticipate the future, where we hope to see more scholarship recipients following in their footsteps as Central Scholarship continues to empower students for another century.

