In the heart of Maryland’s ongoing recovery crisis, Hygea Healthcare is revolutionizing addiction treatment accessibility. With our groundbreaking “Recovery Without Barriers” approach, we’re not just offering treatment – we’re transforming lives through comprehensive, accessible care.
Learn more about our treatment philosophy →
The Growing Need for Accessible Treatment
While Maryland has seen some encouraging progress with a 38% decrease in fatal overdoses in 2024, the demand for accessible treatment remains critical. Baltimore City, making up just 9% of Maryland’s population, still represents 44% of the state’s overdose deaths through the first seven months of 2024, with an overdose rate nearly double that of any other large city. The crisis continues to escalate, with Maryland seeing a staggering 47% increase in detox service requests since 2024. Yet tragically, only 3.65% of those needing treatment received it. With 72% citing accessibility as a major barrier, our Middle River center stands ready to help.
Hygea Middle River Treatment Center
1210 Middle River Rd., Middle River, MD 21220
At our Middle River facility, we deliver a comprehensive, evidence-based treatment approach that seamlessly combines medically supervised detox programs with advanced cognitive behavioral therapy. Our expert team provides personalized substance abuse counseling while incorporating alternative healing methods, ensuring we address both addiction and co-occurring disorders through an integrated care model. This holistic treatment strategy allows us to tailor recovery plans to each individual’s unique needs and circumstances.
Ready to start your recovery journey? Call us now: 410-512-9502
Insurance and Payment Options
We believe financial concerns shouldn’t prevent anyone from accessing quality treatment. Hygea Healthcare works with major insurance providers, including:
- CareFirst (In-Network)
- Multiple private insurance options
- Financing options
- Medicaid
No insurance? Our team creates flexible payment plans and helps explore financing options to ensure treatment remains accessible.
Verify insurance coverage instantly →
Take Action Today
Recovery is possible, and we’re here to help you start your journey:
Call Now:
Connect Online: www.hygea.health/contact
Don’t let another day pass. Your path to recovery starts here.
Request a confidential consultation →
Sources: Baltimore City Health Department, University of Maryland Medical School Report, Baltimore City Health Department Opioid Restitution Fund, The Baltimore Banner, [Maryland Department of Health Substance Use Report 2025, Journal of Addiction Medicine, “Evidence-Based Treatment Approaches” 2025, SAMHSA Treatment Statistics Report 2025, Maryland Behavioral Health Administration Data 2025