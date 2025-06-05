Bowie State University’s Philosophy, Politics and Economics program pushes students to dissect systems of power and leadership in a democratic society. It draws from philosophy, political science and economics to examine how those societies govern, allocate resources and pursue justice.
“By taking the interdisciplinary journey, students will see that the world itself is not divided into compartments,” said Frederick B. Mills, PhD, professor of philosophy in the Department of History and Government. “Collaboration among disciplines encourages students to move beyond silos and approach lived reality.”
Through the PPE program, students sharpen their analytical thinking and moral reasoning skills to explore the core of functioning democratic societies. They’re then encouraged to apply those skills to current events to move beyond theory and communicate political ideas with clarity.
“PPE graduates will bring a critical-ethical perspective to public policy,” said Mills. “And recognize that many aspects of our political and economic life are shaped by human decisions and collective action.”
The program’s ethical core is inspired by the legacies of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., Nelson Mandela, Enrique Dussel and other social justice leaders. It focuses on community, fairness, resilience and the rejection of unchecked pursuits of wealth.
“It is my hope that our PPE graduates will weigh not only salary and benefits in their career choices, but also who they will become as a result of those choices,” said Mills.
This moral foundation encourages students to see leadership not as an individual achievement but as a responsibility to advance the common good and protect human dignity. Located a mere 30 minutes from Washington, D.C., Bowie State University’s PPE program is creating the next generation of advocates, leaders and policy makers.
Outside the classroom, PPE students can deepen their learning through honors societies like Pi Sigma Alpha, Omicron Delta Epsilon, and Phi Alpha Theta, which connects students to national networks of scholars and professionals.
In addition to honors societies, student-led organizations such as the History and Government Club and the BSU Philosophy Organization offer opportunities for peer-driven engagement. These groups host events that start important conversations, promote civic involvement and nurture student leadership.
“We’re growing due to many of our new certificate and degree programs which is translating into more students wanting to attend Bowie State,” said Brian Clemmons, vice president of enrollment and student affairs at Bowie State University.
The interdisciplinary team behind PPE includes faculty from across the Department of History and Government, including John R. Shook, PhD, who calls the program a hub for academic and career exploration.
“We’re looking for students who, like us, are thinking about the future, and how to make a bigger difference,” said Shook.
PPE graduates leave prepared to think analytically, act ethically, and lead responsibly in fields like public policy, law, government, journalism and social advocacy.