Did you know?
- Breast cancer is the second most common cancer in women, second only to some types of skin cancer, and the second most common cause of cancer deaths in women, second only to lung cancer.
- Black women are 41% more likely to die from breast cancer than white women, despite being less likely to be diagnosed with it.
- Men can get breast cancer too! The American Cancer Society estimates that about 2,790 new cases of breast cancer will be diagnosed in men in the United States this year.
- In Anne Arundel County, over 400 new cases of breast cancer are diagnosed each year. This is higher than cases diagnosed in Maryland and in the United States.
2021 Maryland Department of Health Annual Cancer Report
American Cancer Society
Risk factors for breast cancer include:
Demographic
- Female gender
- Advancing age
- Personal or family history (1st degree relative)
- Race/Ethnicity
- Genetics (BRCA mutations)
Reproductive
- Early age of menstruation
- Late age of first birth
- Not having children
- No breastfeeding
- Late age at menopause
Lifestyle
- Overweight or obese
- Lack of physical activity
- Alcohol consumption
- Nicotine use
Other
- History of radiation
- Hormonal therapy use
While breast cancer is more uncommon in women under the age of 35, all women are at risk. This risk increases as women get older, and the majority of breast cancer cases occur in women older than age 50.
Having a mother or sister (or both) who had breast cancer, also increases a woman’s risk of developing breast cancer. A woman’s family member who developed breast cancer before menopause has a three to four times greater risk as compared to those without such a family history. If the family member develops breast cancer after menopause, the risk is about twice as great.
Women who had their first child after the age of 30 have a greater chance of developing breast cancer than women who had their children at a younger age.
Women who had their first menstrual period before age 12, have a slightly increased risk of breast cancer.
Finally, white women have a greater risk of developing breast cancer than Black and Hispanic women; although Black and Hispanic women diagnosed with breast cancer are more likely to die from the disease because it is usually diagnosed at a later stage.
Hence, there are some things women can do:
- Breastfeeding your child for at least a year decreases your risk for breast cancer.
- If you don’t know your family history, there are tests to find out if you are at an increased risk of developing breast cancer. These tests look for specific gene mutations. Talk to your health care provider for more information.
- Even if you do not have any of these risk factors, you still need to be screened. Risk factors are simply those things that increase your chances of developing cancer; they are not the only reasons why cancer may develop.
Breast cancer symptoms include:
- New lump and/or pain in the breast or underarm
- Thickening or swelling of part of the breast
- Irritation or dimpling of breast skin
- Redness or flaky skin in the nipple area or the breast
- Pulling in of the nipple or pain in the nipple area
- Nipple discharge other than breast milk, including blood
- Any change in the size or the shape of the breast
Breast cancer screening recommendations:
- Have a regular clinical breast exam by a health care professional.
- Beginning at age 40, discuss mammography with your doctor to determine what is best for you.
- By age 50, women should receive regular mammograms every two years.
- Know what is normal for you.
- Talk to your doctor about any changes you notice.
How can you get screened?
- Call your health care provider. Most health insurance plans are required to cover breast cancer screening mammograms every one to two years for women beginning at age 40 with no out-of-pocket cost (like a co-pay, deductible, or co-insurance).
- Maryland Health Connection
- Anne Arundel County Department of Health, Cancer Screening Services program
- English: 410-222-6180
- Spanish: 410-222-6071
The Department of Health’s Cancer Screening Services contracts with about 30 medical practices throughout the county to provide breast cancer screening and treatment services. Transportation and bilingual staff are available to help case manage and navigate clients through the process. Last year this program screened over 1,200 clients. Pap and HPV tests are also available.
For more information, visit AAHealth.org/breast-cancer.