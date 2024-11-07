World-renowned cellist Yo-Yo Ma, Music Director Jonathon Heyward, and leaders from across the region were among the stars at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s September Gala Celebrations. But it was student musicians, participants in the BSO OrchKids and Baltimore Symphony Youth Orchestra programs, that received the evening’s loudest applause.
Nearly halfway through the program, 26 students joined on stage, sitting side-by-side with BSO musicians, to perform with Yo-Yo Ma for Dvorak’s Silent Woods for Cello and Orchestra. “To be able to share the stage with such an extraordinarily giving musician and person was magical,” BSYO First Violinist Julia Li. “I feel extremely lucky to learn so much from the passion of BSO members. This was truly a moment that I will cherish forever and ever.”
Showcasing student talent is a tradition for the BSO Gala. The Orchestra’s largest annual fundraiser, proceeds help to underwrite an expansive collection of education and community programs that engaged nearly 40,000 young people and their families last season alone.
BSO OrchKids and the Baltimore Symphony Youth Orchestras (BSYO) remain the most intensive and immersive of these initiatives. In the 2024-25 academic year, BSO OrchKids will provide 2,000 Pre-K through 12th grade students across 9 dedicated Baltimore City Public School sites with equitable access to community-based, high-quality instrumental music instruction and programming, week-in and week-out. 400+ members of the BSYO will share their talents in regular performances at the Meyerhoff, with top students performing on a global stage thanks to an invitation to tour as part of the Lisbon Music Festival in June 2025. Learn more and make a gift to ensure formative touring is a reality for more of our students.
Other BSO offerings are open to students, teachers, and families in our community at large, and are curated with ages and curriculum connections in mind to support and bolster young listeners as they grow.
- Midweek Education Concerts bring 2,000+ students at a time to the Meyerhoff for an arts-integrated field trip with free ticketing for all Maryland Title-I schools and free bussing (as funds allow) for Baltimore City Title-I schools. New this year, students will have the opportunity to play along with the Orchestra from their seats in four concerts (March 26 and 27) thanks to a partnership with Carnegie Hall for a special Midweek program, Link Up: The Orchestra Sings – with free recorders and instruction provided to all interested teachers. All teachers interested in attending the Link Up Midweek concert with their students are encouraged to attend a curriculum training session on Thursday, January 9th at the Meyerhoff (5:30-7:00PM) followed by the BSO concert “The Planets with Heyward.” Register for the curriculum training session.
- M&T Bank Open Rehearsals, dedicated side-by-sides and classroom-based partnerships with Baltimore County, Howard County and Montgomery County Public Schools ensure the full Orchestra and individual BSO musicians remain a resource for regional music teachers and student musicians through their middle and high school careers.
- Music Box Concerts (designed for babies and toddlers together with their families) and Family Concerts offer age-appropriate, fun, and relaxed opportunities to enjoy time together and introduce music to your child’s life.
- And throughout the season, kids over the age of 7 are welcome to join the BSO’s subscription, special, and summer programming, week in and week out! The Kids Listen Free program creates family-friendly opportunities for young minds to be inspired and entertained by providing free access to BSO concerts with the purchase of an adult ticket.
Register your family as a Kids Listen Free family to receive special offers and reminders about all our family-friendly programming and take your child to the fantastical places only music can!