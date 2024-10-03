Hidden in plain sight off of Interstate 95 as you cross the Susquehanna River, a stately brick mansion sits perched atop Mt. Ararat awaiting your arrival. With majestic views of the river below, the Donaldson Brown Riverfront Event Center isn’t your typical venue. At Donaldson Brown, we specialize in more than just meetings. We prioritize mental health, well-being, and creating an environment where integrity knows no bounds.
Imagine YOUR group brainstorming in the beautiful Chesapeake Room with timeless architectural molding, savoring a chef-prepared lunch, and ending the day with discussions on the rolling veranda. Whether you’re hosting a business conference, a meaningful retreat, a unique history tour, a fun murder mystery event, or another type of gathering, Donaldson Brown promises an unforgettable experience.
Your Perfect Event Awaits: Convenience Meets Tranquility
Looking for a venue that seamlessly combines convenience, luxury, and tranquility for your next business event? The Donaldson Brown Riverfront Event Center is your answer. Situated along the picturesque Susquehanna River, our center offers an unparalleled setting for corporate retreats, conferences, and business gatherings.
A Serene Escape with Prime Accessibility
Picture your event unfolding in a location that offers a space away from the everyday hustle and bustle and just minutes from I-95, which connects major cities like Washington D.C.; Baltimore; Wilmington, Del., and Philadelphia. Donaldson Brown provides the perfect balance of accessibility and serenity, ensuring that your attendees leave refreshed and ready to return to their regular responsibilities.
Comprehensive Event Solutions
At Donaldson Brown, we streamline your event planning with our all-in-one packages. Our services include:
- Expert Event Coordination: Our dedicated team will tailor every detail, from space setup to catering and scheduling, ensuring a flawless event.
- Multiple Room Access: Numerous breakout rooms are available for additional team-building and small-group activities on the first floor of the mansion.
- Full-Service Catering: Delight your guests with meals prepared by our in-house team using the freshest ingredients.
- Overnight Accommodations: Seventeen historical bedrooms (accommodating a total of 36 people) in the mansion are available to your group, with additional bedroom spaces available in the Carriage House.
- Unique Options: Additional options can be added to your itinerary to enhance your event, such as a docent-led history tour or team-building activities like a Donaldson Brown scavenger hunt or murder mystery experience.
Versatile Event Spaces to Fit Your Needs
Whether it’s a small board meeting or a corporate retreat, our versatile event spaces can be customized to fit your needs. Our team is dedicated to making your vision a reality — providing a variety of rooms and breakout spaces designed for flexibility. For groups from seven to 70, Donaldson Brown presents an experience that your team will never forget.
Planning a Multi-Day Event?
Enjoy on-site overnight accommodations for up to 36 guests in the main house, allowing attendees to stay immersed in the event without daily commuting. Our comfortable rooms ensure a restful night’s sleep and our center’s ambiance promotes valuable networking and team-building opportunities after hours. (Additional meeting and sleeping space is located in the Carriage House.)
Exceptional Dining with Breathtaking Views
From gourmet breakfasts to exquisite multi-course dinners, our culinary team will craft a menu that complements your event’s theme and dietary needs. There are numerous places for dining at Donaldson Brown. From the historic dining room with its original chandelier to outdoor seating overlooking the river, guests will enjoy not only delicious food but also the calming surroundings.
Relax and Explore the Scenic Backdrops
Our riverside location offers more than just a business setting. Unwind with a stroll along the ridge that overlooks the river; enjoy sitting along the bluff birdwatching, painting, drawing, or writing poetry; explore the property to find the original spring-fed pool, large fountain, and abandoned greenhouse; or visit nearby hiking trails, vineyards, breweries, and historical sites.
Book Your Unforgettable Event Today
Choosing the Donaldson Brown Riverfront Event Center means selecting a venue that is as invested in your event’s success as you are. With our stunning setting, modern amenities, and exceptional service, your event is sure to be memorable. Specializing in conferences, meetings, retreats, weddings, and special events, we are ready to help you create an extraordinary experience.
Visit our website to learn more. And contact us today to schedule a tour or discuss your event needs. Your unforgettable event at Donaldson Brown begins with our first conversation!