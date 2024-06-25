Baltimore’s Birthday Bash is more than just a party. The event—started in 2015—brings together residents, elected officials, business executives, and other city lovers for a celebration as unique and diverse as Baltimore itself. Since its inception, Live Baltimore has designed Baltimore’s Birthday Bash to showcase pride of place and honor city life.
“For a decade, Live Baltimore has celebrated our residents, our neighborhoods, and the birth of our beloved home on the final Friday in July. Cultivating civic pride is an important part of our mission to grow the City. And proceeds from this event helps us attract and retain residents to support thriving neighborhoods.” -Annie Milli, Executive Director, Live Baltimore
This year’s 10th annual party will be at Harborplace’s Light Street Pavilion, offering a breathtaking view of the Inner Harbor’s waterfront on Friday, July 26 from 7 – 11 pm. DJ Tanz will be spinning the tunes, setting the stage for an unforgettable night of dancing. The open bar will be stocked with Sagamore Spirit canned cocktails, local beers, and a variety of wines, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Birthday Bash isn’t just any party—it’s the biggest birthday party ever thrown in honor of a city. And what’s the difference between a party and a birthday party? Cake, presents, and the singing of “Happy Birthday.”
CAKE: Over a dozen local pastry chefs, bakers, creameries, and candy makers will dish-out their sweets, and by the end of the night, votes from partygoers will help crown the Sweetest Treat competition winner.
PRESENTS: You can’t throw a birthday party without presents! Live Baltimore partners with incredibly generous local gift donors for a thrilling present raffle.
SINGING: Led by Mayor Brandon Scott, attendees will sing Happy Birthday and be dazzled by surprise guests and entertainment.
But any party would be incomplete without its guests. Community is central to Live Baltimore’s mission. For that reason, Live Baltimore keeps Birthday Bash ticket prices as affordable as possible so residents of many incomes can enjoy a high-end gala experience. In addition, a Good Neighbor ticket option allows buyers to sponsor the complimentary admission of deserving community members and leaders.
Catch up with neighbors, network, dance, eat, drink, sing, share the love, and celebrate Baltimore’s Birthday at Baltimore’s Birthday Bash! Learn more and purchase tickets online.