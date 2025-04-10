Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a transformational force, captivating industries and fundamentally changing the way we work and interact. Its potential to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and unlock new opportunities is undeniable. A recent study published in Fortune indicates that 96% of executives are “desperate” for their workers to use AI.
Dr. Chamorro-Premuzic, Chief Innovation Officer at Manpower and author of I, Human asserts, “There’s no doubt that AI will win the IQ battle, if it hasn’t done so already. However, EQ (emotional intelligence) will remain quintessentially human, and with that, the foundational attributes for leadership talent will shift from expertise, experience, and knowledge, to empathy, kindness, and people skills. In an age in which much of our work is dictated by our interactions with AI, people will crave inspiration, affection, and understanding, and it’s up to leaders to provide this.”
Dr. Chamorro-Premuzic’s guidance is a prescient roadmap for today’s business leaders: great leaders must boldly adopt AI tools while also cultivating distinctly human skills that include empathy, kindness, and the ability to inspire. Further, it is incumbent on leaders to ensure AI is framed as a means to upskill leaders, rather than as a competitor that threatens their jobs and erodes trust. The future of business leadership will belong to those who can harness the power of machine intelligence with human wisdom.
The Benefits of Generative AI
Generative AI offers transformative benefits in enhancing productivity and decision-making for today’s leaders. It can analyze vast amounts of data in real time, providing actionable insights that help leaders make informed decisions quickly. Additionally, AI tools can automate repetitive and time-consuming tasks, freeing up human talent for higher-value work. There’s no denying that AI is helpful and here—and leaders must adapt or get left behind.
Strategic AI Adoption
With nearly 30 years in workplace culture and leadership development, I approach AI’s rise with a critical eye. Some tasks can be reliably delegated to AI, but others—especially those involving deep human connection—should not be automated.
I recall numerous one-on-one meetings where personal interactions, built on trust over time, helped employees overcome barriers and thrive. These moments highlight the irreplaceable value of human connection. Leaders must be intentional about what they automate and prioritize tasks that require authenticity and emotional intelligence.
Another important consideration for leaders is how they incorporate AI into their organization. Change is often met with resistance simply because people fear the unfamiliar. Moreover, AI adoption can negatively impact team morale and lead people to fear job security. If not managed thoughtfully, automation can lead to eroding trust and engagement within the workforce. That’s why it’s imperative that leaders drive the conversation about AI’s potential thoughtfully and intentionally. To quote my former colleague, leaders must, “Change the narrative of losing jobs and replacement to one of upskilling people and getting people to do things in a different way,” explains Tony Bond, chief impact officer at Great Place To Work.
That’s a key distinction—AI is just one more tool that leaders can offer employees to empower them to be the best that they can be.
EQ and AI
In this landscape, emotional intelligence (EQ) becomes more critical than ever. While AI can enhance decision-making and efficiency, it cannot replace the human capacity for empathy, kindness, and inspiration. These qualities are at the heart of effective leadership and are essential for motivating teams, fostering collaboration, and navigating change.
Most companies recognize the value of emotional intelligence, but teaching these intangible soft skills can be challenging. Emotional intelligence is an example of an essential skill that can be developed. Leaders with high EQ can sense the needs and concerns of their employees, build trust, and create an environment where people feel valued and heard. This human-centric approach can guide the ethical use of AI, ensuring that technology serves people—not the other way around.
Emotional intelligence is an example of an essential skill that can be developed. Leaders with high EQ can sense the needs and concerns of their employees, build trust, and create an environment where people feel valued and heard. This human-centric approach can guide the ethical use of AI, ensuring that technology serves people—not the other way around.
A Call to Bold, Balanced Leadership
Ultimately, the leaders who will thrive in the age of AI are those who strike a balance between embracing technology and cultivating humanity. We need bold leaders who are ready to welcome all that AI has to offer, to rethink business models, and to drive innovation. But equal boldness is needed to invest in people, to lead with compassion, and to uphold ethical standards in a digital age. Leaders must focus on improving their people skills more than ever before, through programs like those offered at the Dr. Nancy Grasmick Leadership Institute. Great leaders are not born, but developed across a lifelong journey of continuous improvement. The Institute’s comprehensive portfolio equips leaders to foster trust in their organizations, so that their teams can believe their leaders who say that AI is not a replacement for human leadership—it is a catalyst for it. By integrating AI thoughtfully and nurturing human strengths, business leaders can unlock unprecedented value while staying true to what makes leadership meaningful: the ability to inspire, to care, and to lead with humanity.
