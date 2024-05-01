The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

When Baltimore area residents head to the Maryland and Delaware beaches for summer vacations, they have plenty to keep them busy — reading the latest bestselling book on the beach, riding rollercoasters, fishing to land tonight’s supper, and indulging on tasty treats on the Boardwalk. If you are looking to enjoy live music, dance, theatre, or children and family programming, make sure to add Freeman Arts Pavilion to your summer to-do list.

Located in Selbyville, Del., about 4 miles from Ocean City, Freeman Arts Pavilion offers something for everyone, says Marketing Manager Alyson Cunningham.

Singer-songwriter Grace Potter will perform at Freeman Arts Pavilion in Selbyville, DE, on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

“Whether they are seeing their favorite artist such as country music star Lee Brice or music icons Patti LaBelle and Gladys Knight, or they are enjoying an evening with family and friends at a free event, you don’t have to travel far from the beach to enjoy the arts in a beautiful outdoor venue,” she says. Freeman Arts — which offers both fixed and general admission seating where guests can bring their own chairs and blankets — is an intimate setting along a lake, allowing guests to be close to the action instead of spending the evening watching the video screens like you would at a larger venue. “There’s no better way to spend the night than watching the sunset and experiencing the arts.”

Tribute acts allow you to relive your favorite artists such as The Eagles, Whitney Houston, the Beatles, and Queen, while popular local and regional artists such as Go Go Gadjet provide a fun night out. “We also pride ourselves on cultural performances such as Elevate Vocal Arts presents Afro Beats and 123 Andres, the Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning duo for kids and families,” says Cunningham. “We have a diverse lineup of artists, including First State Ballet, the Mid-Atlantic Symphony Orchestra, magic, and military bands, which local residents and visitors crave.”

Some of the upcoming well-known artists on the schedule this year include UB40, Fitz and the Tantrums, Joe Bonamassa, REO Speedwagon, Alabama, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Cole Swindell, Gin Blossoms, Toad The Wet Sprocket, Jerry Seinfeld, and Leslie Odom, Jr., the Tony and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy and two-time Academy Award-nominated vocalist, songwriter, actor, and New York Times bestselling author.

There’s plenty of free programming, including the Young Audience Series, a weekly children’s program offered every Saturday from early June through Labor Day.

Cunningham adds the organization’s Arts Access Initiative offers year-round, high-quality, diverse arts experiences at no cost to participants. Those programs include Arts Education, Community Partners, and free programming at Freeman Arts Pavilion. Each year, more than 50% of all programming is free for participants through the Arts Access Initiative.

New Orleans jazz band Preservation Hall Jazz Band will perform at Freeman Arts Pavilion in Selbyville, DE, on Saturday, Aug. 10.

While enjoying a performance, you won’t go hungry or thirsty at the Freeman Arts Pavilion, which serves up a tasty menu at the Canteen and crafty adult beverages at the lawn bars. “We also partner with local food trucks to provide more delicious food options and support local businesses,” says Cunningham. There is also free parking and a convenient Park & Ride Shuttle.

Freeman Arts Pavilion is a program of the Joshua M. Freeman Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 2007 to honor the life and legacy of Josh Freeman, the former chair of the Carl M. Freeman Companies. As a nonprofit, the mission of the organization is “Advancing arts access for all through performance, education and advocacy.” With a diverse concert lineup, educational offerings for the greater community, family-friendly programming and events, and cultural performances, the Freeman Arts Pavilion is definitely delivering on this promise. To learn more, visit freemanarts.org.