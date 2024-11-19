There are several keys to successful entrepreneurship—a great idea that solves a unique problem, the willingness to take risks, leadership skills, networking, and, of course, capital. The last element listed can be especially challenging for those without significant savings, investment from wealthy family members, or generational wealth, says Graham Dodge, vice president, Venture Development at TEDCO, (Maryland Technology Development Corporation), an independent instrumentality of the State of Maryland to facilitate the creation of businesses and support their growth in all regions of the State.
“Not every entrepreneur has savings to rely on, and you can quickly rack up $10,000 to $20,000 in credit card debt without capital,” says Dodge. With this in mind, TEDCO is holding the first ever Concept Capital Pitch Competition at its 10th annual TEDCO’s Entrepreneur Expo, December 4, at the Renaissance Baltimore Harborplace Hotel. The Expo draws hundreds of the region’s top entrepreneurs, business owners, angel and venture capital investors, legislators, and other influencers.
TEDCO CEO Troy LeMaile-Stovall explains that $125,000 in total capital is up for grabs at the Concept Capital Pitch Competition. “The competition is for early-stage founders from socioeconomic disadvantaged and underrepresented backgrounds. These individuals don’t have a $50,000 to $100,000 investment from friends and families. The competition offers to the opportunity to secure up to $50,000 in investment,” LeMaile-Stovall says. The competition is especially geared those who qualify under the Socially and Economically Disadvantaged Individuals (SEDI) criteria.
Over the past 26 years, TEDCO’s programs have resulted in $2.7 billion of economic impact in Maryland. Of these programs, TEDCO has three primary investment funds that invest in early-stage technology and life science startups throughout Maryland—Social Impact, Seed, and Venture. The Concept Capital Pitch Competition furthers the goals of the Social Impact Funds, an umbrella for two funds that were intentionally designed to engage and invest in economically underserved founders. LeMaile-Stovall expands on the success of one fund under that umbrella—TEDCO’s Pre-Seed Builder Fund. This investment fund has grown from $1 million to $8 million to benefit socioeconomic disadvantaged founders.
At the Concept Capital Pitch Competition, early-stage founders will have five minutes to pitch their ideas to a panel of expert judges from across the State of Maryland. “The pitch should include what problem they are solving, market size, strategy, business plan, as well as personal background information on their lives,” says LeMaile-Stovall. He adds that most of the founders will be in the technology and life sciences sectors.
The panel of judges are seen as leaders of tech innovation and venture capital, including Lisa Friedlander, NEXT /My NEXT Raise, Bill Collier, Noblis Ventures, Maurice X. Boissiere, DataTribe, LaToya Staten, Fearless Institute, and Mike Ravenscroft, University System of Maryland Momentum Fund. With a panel of esteemed experts, founders are sure to benefit from their expertise and feedback. Attendees will have a front row seat to the competition and hear what new exciting business ventures may be taking flight.
The five companies pitching will receive a $25,000 investment—with the opportunity to earn an additional $25,000—as part of the program’s pilot and were chosen from candidates who applied for the organization’s Rural Pre-Seed Fund and the Social Impact Fund.
Stovall explains that the funds awarded at the competition will not be viewed as debt or an investment. “We recognize that these entrepreneurs need capital in order to get their business started,” he says.
In addition to the Concept Capital Pitch Competition, TEDCO’s Entrepreneur Expo will feature a space for networking, sharing knowledge and gaining inspiration to drive future innovations, workshops, and roundtable discussions.
Tickets to the Expo can be purchased here.