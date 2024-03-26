The Maryland School for the Blind is thrilled to invite the community to its 3rd Annual See Beyond Festival, a unique event dedicated to exploring accessibility, adaptation, and the spirit of inclusion. On April 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3501 Taylor Avenue, Baltimore, MD, the festival will offer an unparalleled opportunity for participants to embark on a sensory adventure that promises to enlighten and inspire.

At the heart of the See Beyond Festival is a commitment to fostering understanding and dialogue around the challenges faced by individuals with vision loss. By encouraging participants to wear eyeshades during a selection of activities, the festival aims to raise awareness of how adaptations make the world more accessible, highlighting the importance of building an inclusive community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

A young girl holds a white cane while wearing eyeshades as she is guided through the Orientation and Mobility obstacle course by a volunteer. (FJ Hughes)

What to Expect: A Celebration of Diversity and Accessibility

Prepare to be immersed in a day packed with excitement, entertainment, and educational experiences. The festival is designed to be a vibrant celebration of diversity, featuring a wide range of activities that cater to all ages and interests:

A volunteer helps a young girl get started swirling her hula hoop by the accessible playground. (FJ Hughes)

A Community Effort Supported by Generous Sponsors

This year’s See Beyond Festival is made possible through the generous support of Presenting Sponsor Lewis Contractors, along with major sponsors Giant Landover, Marshall Craft Architecture, Maury Donnelly & Parr, Penney Design Group, and media sponsors Baltimore Fishbowl, Baltimore Banner, and WTMD/WYPR. Thanks to these sponsors, all activities and experiences at the festival are free for attendees.

Join Us in Celebrating Accessibility and Resilience

The See Beyond Festival is more than just an event; it’s a movement toward a more inclusive and accessible world. By joining us, you’ll be part of an inspiring day that not only celebrates the resilient spirit of our community but also champions the cause of accessibility for all. Let’s come together to break down barriers and build a more inclusive world!

