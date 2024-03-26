The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

The Maryland School for the Blind is thrilled to invite the community to its 3rd Annual See Beyond Festival, a unique event dedicated to exploring accessibility, adaptation, and the spirit of inclusion. On April 27, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3501 Taylor Avenue, Baltimore, MD, the festival will offer an unparalleled opportunity for participants to embark on a sensory adventure that promises to enlighten and inspire.

At the heart of the See Beyond Festival is a commitment to fostering understanding and dialogue around the challenges faced by individuals with vision loss. By encouraging participants to wear eyeshades during a selection of activities, the festival aims to raise awareness of how adaptations make the world more accessible, highlighting the importance of building an inclusive community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

A young girl holds a white cane while wearing eyeshades as she is guided through the Orientation and Mobility obstacle course by a volunteer. (FJ Hughes)

What to Expect: A Celebration of Diversity and Accessibility

Prepare to be immersed in a day packed with excitement, entertainment, and educational experiences. The festival is designed to be a vibrant celebration of diversity, featuring a wide range of activities that cater to all ages and interests:

KidsZone Adventures: Dive into a world of fun with free balloon animals, interactive games, and an accessible playground. It’s the perfect space for children to explore, play, and spark their creativity.

Inclusive Sports: Experience the thrill of beep baseball, blind soccer, and more. These accessible sports provide a fantastic opportunity for attendees to learn about and participate in adaptive athletic activities.

Culinary Delights: Savor the flavors of local cuisine as food and beverage vendors serve up a delicious array of options. Whether you’re in the mood for something sweet or savory, you’ll find plenty to enjoy.

Maker’s Market and Vendor Fair: Support local artisans and discover unique, handcrafted items. From one-of-a-kind gifts to treasures created by students of the Maryland School for the Blind, the market is a treasure trove of creativity.

Live Music: Get ready to groove with live performances that promise to keep the energy high and the smiles wide. The first hour of the festival will be designed to be sensory-friendly, ensuring a comfortable experience for all attendees.

A volunteer helps a young girl get started swirling her hula hoop by the accessible playground. (FJ Hughes)

A Community Effort Supported by Generous Sponsors

This year’s See Beyond Festival is made possible through the generous support of Presenting Sponsor Lewis Contractors, along with major sponsors Giant Landover, Marshall Craft Architecture, Maury Donnelly & Parr, Penney Design Group, and media sponsors Baltimore Fishbowl, Baltimore Banner, and WTMD/WYPR. Thanks to these sponsors, all activities and experiences at the festival are free for attendees.

Join Us in Celebrating Accessibility and Resilience

The See Beyond Festival is more than just an event; it’s a movement toward a more inclusive and accessible world. By joining us, you’ll be part of an inspiring day that not only celebrates the resilient spirit of our community but also champions the cause of accessibility for all. Let’s come together to break down barriers and build a more inclusive world!