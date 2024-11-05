You’d be hard pressed to find a place where you can buy unique, local and handmade gifts while also grabbing a dozen eggs and some bananas. Yet that is just what Eddie’s of Roland Park delivers this holiday season, and all year round.
“We are a combination of a grocery store and a boutique shop,” says Julie Bondroff, gift and candy buyer at Eddie’s of Roland Park, who notes that gift items are available at both store locations—6213 N. Charles Street and 5113 Roland Avenue.
Bondroff says that arguably the most popular gift items are the handmade, customizable, Maryland-themed gift baskets, which she and her team start planning in July. “Our Good Morning Baltimore basket features Zeke’s coffee, Michele’s Granola, Hon’s Honey, Baltimore Coffee & Tea, and McCutcheon’s Apple Butter. Our Made in Maryland basket has Popsations Popcorn, Carey’s Pretzels, Otterbein’s Cookies, Jeppi Nut Mix, and more. We also have a Gourmet Basket with all the items needed to create a beautiful charcuterie board. All baskets are gift wrapped and can be shipped. They are perfect for hostess gifts and office parties, too,” says Bondroff, adding that the Made in Maryland arrangement is housed in a fashionable Scout bag, a woman-owned business from Georgetown. “The Scout bags feature Maryland icons such as crabs, Ravens, Black-Eyed Susans, Bay Bridge, and the Oriole Bird.
Bondroff says that for 80 years, Eddie’s of Roland Park has supported local businesses and artists, which makes their gifts unique.
For corporate gifts, a member of the candy department can assist you by shopping alongside you to help you create a unique basket. “We can also incorporate any corporate-branded items such as a hat with your company name or logo on it that you provide. Our Roland Avenue store sells wine and spirits, and the Charles Street store has a liquor store next door. We can add a bottle of wine to any basket, too.”
Beyond the gift baskets, Bondroff says the Frasier Fir scented candles are in high demand, as are gift towels and cards by local artists featuring familiar Maryland icons such as Edgar Allan Poe and the lemon and peppermint stick treat found at the annual Flower Mart.
For stocking stuffers, candy boxes that are hand packed with delicious treats from local chocolatiers Wockenfuss and Kirchmayr are sure to delight. “We sell over 1,500 candy boxes each year,” Bondroff says. “We have pre-made boxed dark chocolates and assorted milk and dark chocolates, in addition to assorted truffles. For less than $20, you can customize a box of chocolate for a great gift. Everyone loves chocolate,” she adds.
Plus, for an out-of-state family member or friend who misses Maryland crab cakes, Eddie’s of Roland Park can ship crab cakes anywhere in the United States.
The kids’ area’s top sellers are the wildly popular Jellycat plush toys and collectibles. “We are one of the largest vendors in Baltimore,” Bondroff says. “Kids and adults alike are obsessed with Jellycats.”
Eddie’s of Roland Park also has a spa section with great gifts for those looking for a little pampering this holiday season. Bath bombs, soaps, shower steamers, and more are available from Hon’s Honey, where all items are handcrafted by women survivors of trauma–addiction, trafficking, generational poverty and abuse.
As Eddie’s of Roland Park celebrates 80 years in the community, head to either location for all your gift giving needs this season.