Reading will take you places—to faraway countries, exotic cultures, back in time to historical milestones, or simply to a beautiful beach filled with romance. However, those who are blind and those with physical disabilities that prevent them from holding books or turning pages, or those who have print disabilities like dyslexia, may experience difficulty accessing the reading materials that once brought them joy. Thankfully, the Maryland State Library for the Blind and Print Disabled (LBPD) provides comprehensive library services to the eligible blind and print disabled residents of Maryland.
The Maryland State Library for the Blind and Print Disabled is part of the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled, a division of the Library of Congress. “Our collection is similar to what you’d find in a branch library. We have best sellers, nonfiction, biographies, classics, and more. Where we differ is that we provide books and magazines in accessible formats. Our library offers books in audio via the Digital Talking Book Machine, books through download via our Braille and Audio Reading Download app (BARD), books in physical and electronic braille, and large print,” says John Owen, director of LBPD. Equipment, such as a digital talking book machine or the e-braille reader, is also sent via mail free of charge.
While most patrons choose to have books delivered to their homes via the U.S. Postal Service or through direct download to a mobile device, the Maryland LBPD does have a physical space at 415 Park Avenue in Baltimore City where patrons can check out books and make appointments for assistive technology training. The Maryland LBPD provides services statewide and provides materials and services to people of all ages. All programs and services are free of charge to qualified Maryland residents.
The library offers programs and events for all ages as well. Literary events, including the Summer Reading Program, are especially focused on young readers. Over the last year, youth programs included a camping demonstration, drumming circles, and physical fitness activities. Adult and senior programming includes financial wellness events, mental health, and more. Youth and adults have enjoyed the library’s tactile tours at locations like M&T Bank Stadium, the Maryland Center for History and Culture, and the Goddard Space Flight Center, as well as virtual hikes of the Appalachian Trail and the Hundred Acre Wood.
The library hosts a Technology User Group that focuses on assistive technology training, technology changes in the community, and how to adapt technology for the blind and print disabled community. The library offers two monthly podcasts and an active YouTube channel where patrons who miss the live versions of events can listen at their own pace.
The library assists college students enrolled in 2- or 4-year Maryland institutions. Through the Maryland Accessible Textbook Program, college students who have visual, physical, or print disabilities can have their textbooks converted into accessible formats like MP3, large print, and Word. The program works with the college’s existing disability services department to ensure that the program meets the student’s individualized needs. “Besides ensuring that students receive textbooks in accessible formats, we teach students to advocate for themselves. This helps us and the school, especially those that may not have a robust disability student services department,” Owen says.
LBPD services are free to qualified Maryland residents, but does require an application. The library’s website, lbpd.maryland.gov, offers an application for download. The application is in Word format so it can be read by those using assistive technology. Once the application is completed, it must be signed by a certifying authority such as a doctor, nurse, social worker, rehabilitation teacher, or a professional at an institution that can state the person applying for service meets the requirements. Then the application can be sent by email or USPS for processing. Equipment and books go out within 48 hours of receipt of the application.
In 2024, the National Library Service for the Blind and Print Disabled recognized the Maryland State Library for the Blind and Print Disabled as Regional Library of the Year, partly due to its comprehensive services to the blind, low-vision, and print disabled communities. “I believe that we are the library of the year every year because we have to be. Our patrons depend on us,” Owen says.
For more information, visit the Maryland State Library for the Blind and Print Disabled (lbpd.maryland.gov) website, call 410-230-2424, or email at reference.desk@maryland.gov.