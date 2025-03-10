Technology has become so omnipresent in our daily lives that most of us take it for granted.
“I think it’s important for all of us to stop and pause and think about the multiple devices we use every day. Imagine if you had no internet access—how would it affect your life? From using GPS to navigate your car to ordering delivery, applying for a job, and communicating with loved ones, internet access is vital to daily life,” says Dr. K.L. Allen, Northeast regional vice president at Western Governors University (WGU).
Nowhere was internet access more important than education, especially during the pandemic, when some parents had to drive their kids to a library parking lot to access Wi-Fi. Allen notes that advancements in technology, including affordable internet access and digital tools, have broken down barriers for many learners, making education more equitable.
“Technology can create educational opportunities, and online education provides the ability to dream of a better life. Between digital textbooks and a flexible schedule, online schools such as WGU provide a personalized approach to education,” says Allen, who notes that while progress has been made, a digital divide still exists. “When I travel to rural areas on the Eastern Shore and Southern Maryland, I see the digital divide first hand. I grew up on a dirt road in North Carolina, so I can relate, but if these people have the same technological resources, they can compete with anyone.”
WGU has several initiatives that help make education affordable, including WGU’s Online Access Scholarship that provides students with essential technology—such as laptops, internet hotspots and webcams—eliminating barriers to online learning. WGU also pioneered the concept of competency-based education, which allows students to earn competency units by demonstrating their skills through completing assessments, which can lead to a quicker completion of coursework for students who can lean on knowledge they already have from previous work or school experience.
Allen notes that WGU’s average yearly bachelor’s degree tuition is $8,300 compared to almost $18,000 at most schools, and the average yearly master’s tuition is $8,856, compared to over $20,000 at other schools. Since its founding in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors, WGU has awarded over 400,000 degrees.
“Our programs are not cookie-cutters. They are tailored around each student’s schedule, goals and life situation to ensure that they succeed,” says Allen.
In addition to equipping students with the technology they need to further their education and career, WGU hopes that students become more tech savvy, as digital competencies are imperative in today’s interconnected world.
“Every industry relies on technology to be competitive, and we need our students to be well-versed in today’s digital tools. Technology is constantly evolving and changing, so we need to prepare our students to be able to compete and secure top-notch jobs after graduation,” Allen says.
In order to reach students to let them know about the Online Access Scholarships, Allen says that he canvases the state to reach prospective students where they are. “Colleges need to figure out ways to reach underserved communities to educate them on how they can earn a degree and advance their careers. It does not matter if you live in a city of 5 million people or a small town of 50 people, education is the key to a better life.”
Flexibility is a big draw for WGU students. Some may have fewer time commitments, allowing them to complete their degree quickly, while others are juggling education, work, and families. “Our students don’t have to worry about picking up their kids to take to a doctor’s appointment and be late for class. They can conduct their classwork on their schedule. Plus, you don’t have to leave the hometown you love to attend college out of state, as some of our students live in areas where there is no brick-and-mortar-college nearby,” Allen says.
Allen says that education also holds the key to a generational shift. “If we can help a mom or dad earn their degree and better their career, that will impact the next generation’s educational prospects.”
To learn more about WGU, visit www.wgu.edu.