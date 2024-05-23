The Baltimore Banner is a trademark registered in the U.S. for The Venetoulis Institute for Local Journalism, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Survivors of child molestation and sexual abuse by the Catholic church in Maryland have a powerful ally in their quest for justice. The Yost Legal Group is filing over 100 church sexual abuse lawsuits on behalf of survivors who suffered under the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

This announcement comes in the wake of revelations that possibly thousands of children were subjected to sexual abuse by clergy, seminarians, deacons, catholic school teachers, and employees within the Archdiocese of Baltimore.

There is a short window left to come forward to hold the church accountable.

Maryland’s Child Victims Act: Justice for Survivors Now Within Reach

When the new Child Victims Act passed in Maryland in October 2023, it allowed anyone who was abused as a child to come forward and file a claim, no matter how long ago the abuse occurred.

Even if the abuse happened over fifty years ago, survivors could now tell their truth and seek justice against their abusers.

Then, directly after the passing of the Child Victims Act, the Archdiocese of Baltimore filed for bankruptcy. This strategic move of bankruptcy put a time limit on when survivors of church sexual abuse in Maryland could come forward to file a claim.

Now, survivors of child molestation and sexual abuse by the Catholic church in Maryland have until Friday, May 31, to come forward to seek justice and financial compensation.

Anyone who does not come forward by Friday, May 31st will lose their right to file a claim.

Maryland Church Abuse Survivors Given a Voice After Decades

“We are receiving many calls from people who have been reluctant to come forward to file a claim against the Archdiocese of Baltimore. Many have kept their sexual abuse a secret their entire lives. Most express their desire to hold the church accountable and to encourage the church to make changes so other children in the future do not suffer this same abuse.” said Tom Yost of The Yost Legal Group.

Survivors and their families are encouraged to reach out for a free and confidential consultation. The Yost Legal Group will listen, offer guidance, and explain how they will proceed with filing a claim.

Maryland Survivors, Don’t Lose Your Right to File Your Claim

Those unsure if they qualify to file a claim for child sexual abuse that occurred at a Maryland church, catholic school, church camp, or other church-run program by the Archdiocese of Baltimore can learn more by contacting:

The Yost Legal Group at 1-800-Yost-Law (1-800-967-8529). You can also learn more by clicking this link.

An important point that survivors need to know is they can file a claim against the Archdiocese of Baltimore for sexual abuse absolutely in confidence. The current process allows survivors to be anonymous, with no public record of them bringing a claim.

Yost says, “The claim and compensation process is not public. The claimants we represent will never have to speak publicly about their abuse to hold the church accountable.”

“Time is running out to file your claim. All claims must be filed no later than Friday, May 31, 2024, or you will lose your right ever to seek justice. We urge all survivors to take this step towards regaining their power and starting the healing process. Your voice matters, and we are here to amplify it,” a Yost spokesperson added.

The Yost Legal Group is a local Baltimore trial law firm that has advocated for the rights of the injured and vulnerable for over 35 years. With a proven track record of success, the firm is well-equipped to tackle even the most challenging cases.

To learn more about how The Yost Legal Group can help or to schedule a free consultation, please contact:

The Yost Legal Group

Call: 1-800-Yost-Law (1-800-967-8529)

Email: info@yostlaw.com

To learn more, go to: https://www.yostlaw.com/practice-areas/sexual-abuse-claims-attorney/church-sexual-abuse-claims/.

Together, we can fight for the justice and support survivors of sexual abuse deserve.