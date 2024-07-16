In 2008, the Maryland Stadium Authority and the Maryland Department of Business and Economic Development (now Department of Commerce) partnered to create the Maryland Sports Commission in order to enhance Maryland’s economy, image and quality of life by attracting, promoting, retaining and developing regional, national and international sporting events. As one of only two free-standing sports commissions in the U.S. (the other being in Utah), MSC has uniquely positioned Maryland as a premier destination for sports tourism in the entire country.
This effort is bolstered by TEAM Maryland, a unified initiative comprising 22 destinations. TEAM Maryland markets the state to the sports industry, focusing on hosting community-focused, revenue-generating sporting events. By offering diverse resources, facilities, and spaces, this collaboration strengthens Maryland’s position as an ideal sports destination.
In 2019, MSC introduced the Sport and Entertainment Corporation of Maryland, or “Sport Corp,” to streamline event management processes for large, multi-year events. Sport Corp fosters private-public partnerships and matches private sector dollars with public funding, significantly growing the state’s sports tourism industry. Governed by an 11-member board, it provides legal, accounting, and community development support, serving as an incubator for large-scale events.
The ‘Youth & Amateur Sports Grant and Michael Erin Busch Fund’ allows MSC allows the Maryland Sports Commission to be more responsive, effective and efficient within the sport tourism and sports event industry for Maryland’s betterment. Named after the late House Speaker Michael Erin Busch, this fund has supported over 130 events and invested nearly $3 million between 2021-2023, resulting in a direct spending impact of more than $175 million. The impact of grants positions the state of Maryland to be on a more even playing field regionally, nationally and internationally with other states aiming to bring events to their state.
Additionally, the Major Sports and Entertainment Event Fund (Major Event Fund), enacted as part of Chapter 61 (House Bill 897) of the Maryland legislative acts of 2022, enables MSC to attract and execute large-scale events, such as international soccer matches and megastar music festivals. The Major Event Fund works with MSC’s other grant programs to drive Maryland’s sports tourism forward, generating significant economic benefits and media coverage for the state.
Through these initiatives, MSC has generated over $2 billion in event recruitment dollars, resulting in more than $1.65 billion in direct spending. By unifying Maryland’s sports community and leveraging extensive partnerships, MSC has positioned the state as a national leader in sports tourism, bringing both economic and social benefits to its residents.