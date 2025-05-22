Morgan State University is rapidly cementing its place among the nation’s foremost progressive public impact research universities. With an ambitious trajectory toward achieving the coveted R1 classification—denoting the highest level of research activity—Morgan’s remarkable growth, investment in infrastructure, and steadfast commitment to addressing the needs of today’s most pressing societal issues are propelling it to new heights. As the nation’s third-largest Historically Black College and University (HBCU) and the largest in Maryland, Morgan State is not just expanding; it is redefining today’s modern, urban university—and the landscape of higher education.
A university on the rise
Morgan’s ascent is underscored by strategic academic expansion, bolstered by two intertwined historic milestones. First, a modernization campaign that has seen more than $1.4 billion invested in reimagining its campus over the last 15 years. This historic transformation includes state-of-the-art research facilities, enhanced student accommodations, and cutting-edge technology integration, all designed to foster an environment where innovation thrives. The second milestone, a sizeable enrollment growth that has bucked national trends during a span when many colleges experienced decreases, Morgan has hit record enrollments for four consecutive years. This fall 2024, Morgan welcomed nearly 11,000 students to campus, cementing its place among the largest HBCUs in the nation.
David K. Wilson, president of Morgan, emphasizes the institution’s unwavering commitment to progress. “We are building an ecosystem of excellence that not only benefits our diverse student population—first-generation college students, a vibrant international community, non-traditional students and adult learners—but also firmly accepts the responsibility of tackling systemic challenges facing urban communities that we are quite frankly uniquely positioned to take on. This is Morgan…this is who we are, and this is what it means to be a public impact research university.”
Expanding academic and research excellence
Morgan’s academic evolution is marked by the introduction of new degree programs tailored to the needs of today’s job market and societal demands. Within the last five years, more than 35 new academic programs have been added to the university’s more than 150 baccalaureate, master’s degree, doctorate and certificate programs. From data science and cybersecurity to environmental sustainability and urban health initiatives, Morgan continues to pioneer academic offerings that produce globally competitive graduates.
Central to its mission is research that drives solutions. Morgan’s faculty and students are engaging in groundbreaking studies addressing public health disparities, economic development, and resilience to climate change. The university’s Center for Urban Health Equity (CUHE), for example, is leading efforts to mitigate health disparities in underserved communities, while its advancements addressing bias and equity in artificial intelligence research spearheaded by the Center for Equitable Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems (CEAMLS) are setting new benchmarks in the field.
Impacting society, one graduate at a time
At its core, Morgan State remains deeply rooted in its mission to “grow the future, lead the world.” By empowering students with experiential learning, global exposure, and leadership training, the university ensures its graduates emerge as transformative forces in their respective fields.
“At Morgan, we value so much more than providing students a pathway to obtaining a degree—it’s about ensuring they leave equipped with the expertise and drive to make a meaningful impact,” says Hongtao Yu, Ph.D., provost and senior vice president for Academic Affairs. “Our alumni are creating change across diverse fields, from engineering and business management to public health, education, and technology.”
Looking to the future
With continued investment, expanding enrollment, and a research agenda designed to tackle contemporary urban challenges, Morgan State University is poised for an even brighter future. As it moves closer to R1 classification, the institution remains dedicated to its role as a leader in progressive public impact research.
“We are redefining what an HBCU can achieve,” President Wilson asserts. “Morgan State is not just keeping pace with the future—we are creating it.”
With unparalleled momentum, an unwavering commitment to innovation, and a legacy of excellence, Morgan State University is proving that the pursuit of knowledge is not just about advancement—it is about transformation.