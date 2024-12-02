Bowie State University is offering students another route to a career in the medical field with a new bachelor’s degree program in health services administration, which is designed for students who want to work in healthcare but may not want to enter as a physician or nurse.
The program will help bolster a healthcare industry that has found itself in flux in recent years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic. As people live longer, the need for healthcare services increases and current medical professionals across the industry are experiencing burnout as they work to meet the demands of an aging population. As a result, the industry is experiencing personnel shortages at almost all levels as people exit the industry faster than they can be replaced.
“The students who graduate will be able to step in and help impact the shortage that is being experienced,” said Dr. Birthale Archie, a nursing professor who designed the program along with College of Professional Studies Dean Cheryl Blackman. “It helps to address a number of the positions to improve the delivery of healthcare services to consumers in a hospital setting and the community.”
Medical and health services managers are among the nation’s fastest-growing occupations, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). In 2022, medical and health services employed 509,500 people, and the number of jobs is projected to increase to 654,000, a 28.4% growth, by 2032.
Those positions include case managers, nursing home administrators and patient service representatives among a host of other jobs that the health services administration program is designed to prepare students for in the coming years.
In addition to addressing the shortage in healthcare, Dr. Archie wanted to create another path for healthcare careers aside from the university’s nursing program. She explained that students sometimes start off majoring in nursing but realize that a particular role may not suit them. Other students decide they want a healthcare career but may not want to don the white coat or scrubs.
“Sometimes students change their career interests but would like to remain in healthcare,” said Dr. Archie. “We need other healthcare career options for our students to consider.”
Bowie State University’s Health Services Administration program offers students a pathway to rewarding careers in healthcare management. Designed to meet the demands of the evolving healthcare industry, the program equips graduates with the leadership and organizational skills needed to succeed in roles such as hospital administrators, case managers, and public health coordinators. With a focus on real-world preparation, the program provides a strong foundation for students looking to make a meaningful impact in healthcare. To learn more, visit bowiestate.edu.