Located minutes from Downtown Frederick, and just about an hour’s drive from Baltimore, Tree Trekkers is a family friendly, outdoor, aerial adventure, and zipline park, that you’ll need to see and experience for yourself this summer. Just come prepared to climb, swing, and ZIP through the trees on 30-acres of protected forest. With 16 trails and 8 difficulty levels, there is something fun for everyone!

Your adventure will have you crossing bridges, walking tight ropes, navigating tunnels, and soaring across ziplines. Climbers can choose to take on aerial obstacle courses, some reaching heights 65ft above the forest floor. Recommended for ages 7 and older, it is the perfect place for birthday parties, groups, scouts, team bonding, family fun, school field trips, corporate picnics, date nights, and more! Tree Trekkers was opened in 2019, just before COVID, and has largely remained one of Maryland’s best kept secrets, up until last summer. According to Ashley Schweinhart, Tree Trekkers, co-founder, “there is no other adventure park quite like Tree Trekkers and the word is starting to spread fast”.

“Our mission was to create an outdoor, family-friendly, recreational facility that preserved a forest full of trees for future generations to enjoy. Our course incorporates the forest into its design, allowing our guests to observe mature tree top canopies, enjoying nature as it was meant to be. We offer a unique escape from technology and a chance to reconnect with nature and with each other. We’ve found that communication happens organically as guests take on the different obstacles and challenges presented along their chosen trail.”

- Ashley Schweinhart, Co-Founder, Tree Trekkers

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Reservations are filling up fast, book yours now!

Summer Camp Registration for 2024 season is OPEN

Tree Trekkers Summer Camp is the ultimate adventure offering campers the chance to climb on 16 different trails with 8 difficulty levels. Campers have the opportunity to improve their climbing skills and tackle more challenging trails each day. Campers will participate in team building activities, games, educational activities related to the camp theme, and climb on the courses for 2-3 hours daily with an encouraging camp counselor to guide their way. Our camp encourages person to person communication, outdoor socialization, physical fitness, imagination, a love for nature and so much more. This summer, get off the screen and into the green with a high-flying adventure in the trees! Make new friends and reconnect with old ones.