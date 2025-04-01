It’s the “Happiest Morning in Maryland!” Over its 14 years, the Red Shoe Shuffle has generated more than $5 million to support children and families staying at the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Maryland. More than 3,000 individuals and families come to the House each April for the 5K run/walk that features live entertainment, community, and engagement.
In recent years, the event has raised more than $500,000, thanks to individual fundraising pages and plenty of build-up before Shuffle Day, thanks to generous sponsors.
One special element is “Miracle Match Day,” which started in 2021 during the Shuffle’s 10th anniversary. The MITER Foundation, a community-minded extension of the national MITER Brands, became the first matching donor for “Miracle Match,” sparking an annual rallying call of fundraisers to bolster their support and garner momentum toward the event.
Steve Rehman, Maryland resident, MITER employee, and member of the MITER Foundation board supported RMHC Maryland personally. When Rehman brought the organization’s name to the table as a potential organization to support, it was unanimous among the Board that RMHC Maryland was a nonprofit they wanted to partner with.
“Kids should be able to be kids while they’re growing up,” said Rehman. “When you think of all of the ways RMHC Maryland helps families during the most difficult and stressful times in their lives—that’s what touches my heart the most.”
RMHC Maryland provides a “home-away-from-home” for seriously ill children and their families. With so many preeminent pediatric medical institutions in the Maryland area, the “House That Love Built” is almost always full. Among the many benefits families receive as guests of the House are all meals provided, including dinner each night.
Often volunteer groups come in to cook and serve meals, but on nights when no one is scheduled, the MITER Foundation established a designated fund to supplement meal support throughout the year and ensure a hot, hearty, and nutritious meal awaits families when they return to the House from the hospital or doctor’s appointments around the city.
“To be able to help alleviate some of the stressors families encounter, to just make it as easy as possible for families when they’re going through this, makes all the difference,” Gwen Mallon with the MITER Foundation, said. “They have a place to call home while they’re away from home, and they’re virtually taken care of with meals, snacks, all of the things to help them get through… they don’t have to worry or think about everyday essentials while they’re focusing on taking care of their sick child.”
MITER Foundation isn’t just a funder, they are a partner, consistently advocating for RMHC Maryland with their networks and inviting representatives from the House to speak and share about their work when possible.
“We are so grateful for the MITER Foundation. ‘Miracle Match Day’ catalyzes a significant increase in overall giving to the Shuffle. The donations provide critical financial support, of course, but as importantly, it shows how the MITER team is ‘all in’ with RMH. In big and small ways, they show us love and support while also leveraging their relationships to help broaden awareness of our mission,” Emily Zikorus, Director of Development at RMHC Maryland, said.
Join RMHC Maryland at this year’s Red Shoe Shuffle 5K Run/Walk on Sunday, April 27 at 8:30 a.m. Learn more and register at redshoeshuffle.org.