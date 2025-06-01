Charlottesville and Albemarle County greet summer with a full slate of events, festivals, and activities to get you outdoors and into the summer spirit. Not sure where to start? As the runner up in The Local Palate’s Top Culinary Towns in the South competition, there’s no better way to explore the Charlottesville area than to discover award-winning wines and indulge in seasonal foods, all while basking in the beautiful summer weather.
1. Take in Mountain Views at Award-Winning Vineyards
Start your summer adventure with sweeping views and a glass of local wine at one of nearly 50 wineries on the Monticello Wine Trail. King Family Vineyards in Crozet is a fan favorite, offering panoramic mountain backdrops and spacious fields perfect for families. Head to Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards for a lush countryside view paired with small bites prepared from the on-site farm. For a crowd-pleaser that serves food, beer, and wine, Hazy Mountain Vineyards & Brewery boasts breathtaking scenery and a grand tasting room that makes the perfect photo op.
2. Explore Fresh Food at Local Markets and Orchards
Get a taste of the season at one of Charlottesville’s buzzing farmers markets, like the City Market downtown or the Farmers Market at IX Art Park, both within walking distance of each other and packed with fresh produce, artisan bread, handmade goods, and local flowers. Want to pick your own? Head to Chiles Peach Orchard or Carter Mountain Orchard for strawberries and summer peaches. Don’t forget to grab a warm apple cider donut or treat yourself to peach ice cream!
3. Discover Charming Country Stores
Step back in time with a visit to some of Albemarle County’s quaint general stores. The Batesville Market is a must-visit, known for its locally sourced goods, live music, and neighborly atmosphere. Over in North Garden, Polly’s Folly is a true hidden gem located right on Route 29 South. Or grab a sandwich and shop local at Greenwood Grocery, all while soaking in the old-school charm.
4. Sip, Paint, and Enjoy Live Music at Winery Events
Looking for the perfect date night or group outing? Many wineries host paint-and-sip nights, trivia, and live music events. Check out Eastwood Farm and Winery for family-friendly activities and art workshops with wine pairings. Change up your drink of choice and head to Potter’s Craft Cider for uniquely crafted ciders and a full calendar of events. To find more events, visit the events page at visitcharlottesville.org/events.
5. Dine Al Fresco and Hunt for the Best Food Truck
Charlottesville’s food truck scene shines in summer. Track down Tacos Gomez, a local favorite serving up some of the best tacos in town. Many trucks pop up at vineyards like Chisholm Vineyards at Adventure Farm where you can dine outdoors with a glass of wine in hand. Looking for a sit-down vibe? Reserve a patio table at The Local for fresh, seasonal menus, or dine outdoors on the vibrant historic pedestrian Downtown Mall.
Whether you’re a wine enthusiast or foodie, the Charlottesville area is the perfect place to visit. For those looking to score a deal, be sure to check out a midweek stay for more affordable lodging options. Go to visitcharlottesville.org to learn more about Charlottesville and Albemarle County’s resorts, hotels, inns, B&Bs, and more.