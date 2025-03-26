Imagine a place where technology meets accessibility, where sports break barriers, and where adventure knows no limits. That is exactly what you will find at the See Beyond Festival 2025—a one-of-a-kind event designed to highlight the power of adaptation, inclusion, and innovation.
Mark your calendar for Saturday, April 26, 2025, from 11 AM – 3 PM, and join us at The Maryland School for the Blind (3501 Taylor Ave, Baltimore, MD) for a day filled with hands-on experiences, interactive exhibits, and family-friendly fun—all completely FREE!
A Festival Like No Other
This isn’t your typical event—it is an opportunity to step into a world where accessibility and innovation come together in exciting and meaningful ways. Whether you are a tech enthusiast, a sports lover, a curious explorer, or a family looking for a fun weekend activity, there is something here for you.
🎮 Explore the Future – Experience cutting-edge adaptive technology, try out VR, and get hands-on with adapted gaming. Whether you’re testing new devices or diving into the digital world, you’ll see firsthand how technology is making life more inclusive for everyone.
🏅 Play Like a Pro – Ever tried blind soccer or run a sprint with eyeshades on? Now’s your chance! Whether you’re playing or cheering from the sidelines, it’s an experience you won’t forget!
🎸 Kids’ Zone Fun – Kids can enjoy free balloon animals, face painting, and hands-on sensory experiences designed to engage, excite, and entertain children of all abilities.
🔍 Live Demos & Interactive Exhibits – Explore accessibility in action with demonstrations that highlight the latest in adaptive tools, guide dogs in training, and inclusive innovations. Plus, scan QR codes throughout the festival for STEM content and bonus experiences!
Live Music and Food Trucks - Enjoy great tunes and delicious eats at the See Beyond Festival! Live performances and local food trucks will keep the energy high and the flavors bold. Don’t miss out!
More Than Just an Event – A Movement
The See Beyond Festival isn’t just about entertainment—it’s about shifting perspectives and proving that accessibility benefits everyone. It’s a space where inclusion isn’t an afterthought—it’s at the heart of everything.
This festival is open to all ages and abilities, and it’s an incredible opportunity to learn, connect, and have fun together. Whether you’re discovering new technology, trying adaptive sports, or simply enjoying the community atmosphere, you’ll leave feeling inspired.
Don’t Miss Out – Register Today!
🎟️ It’s FREE! Plus, when you pre-register at seebeyondfestival.org, you’ll be entered to win big prizes like a Meta Quest 3S virtual reality headset or Ray-Ban Meta Wayfarer smart glasses! 🏆
🎯 Winners will be randomly selected during the raffle drawing the night before the festival, and you must be present at the See Beyond Festival to claim your prize.
Don’t miss your chance—register now! 🔗 seebeyondfestival.org
So, what are you waiting for? Gather your friends, bring your family, and get ready to experience adaptation, embrace accessibility, and See Beyond!