Attention all wine lovers! You may know the Charlottesville area for its historic sites like Thomas Jefferson’s Monticello. But did you know this region is also known for its renowned wines? The Monticello Wine Trail connects the Charlottesville area’s 40+ wineries and is producing wines that are making oenophiles from all around the country and the world take note. In fact, the Charlottesville area was recently named “Wine Region of the Year” by Wine Enthusiast and summer is the perfect time to plan a visit! The Charlottesville area is situated at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains, just a short 3.5-hour drive southwest of the Baltimore metro area. Plus, the Charlottesville area is easily accessible from Baltimore via Amtrak.

Though Jefferson himself attempted to grow his own grapes here hundreds of years ago, it wasn’t until more modern times that these efforts were successful. The terroir is well suited to growing a variety of grapes and the wines have been racking up accolades regionally, nationally, and even internationally.

The wineries are just as lovely and unique as the wines themselves. Do a tasting in a more intimate setting at one of the many boutique wineries that dot the landscape or enjoy a glass at one the larger vineyards like King Family Vineyards, the winner of the 2024 Virginia Governor’s Cup, or Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards, all while soaking in epic views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. The Monticello Wine Trail won over 40% of all the gold medals in this year’s Virginia Governor’s Cup, the premiere wine competition of the state, and makes up half of the top wines in the prestigious Governor’s Case, so you’re in for a treat wherever you choose to visit.

Those looking to up the ante can combine their love of wine with outdoor adventure on an unforgettable horseback ride through the luscious vines. Or ride in style on four wheels and let one of our many transportation companies do the work. They’ll plan the perfect itinerary for you and transport you to multiple wineries of your choice in style. When it’s time to turn in for the night, the area boasts a variety of places to stay including resorts, inns, bed and breakfasts, chain hotels, and vacation rentals, perfect for resting up and recharging for another day of adventures in Charlottesville and Albemarle County.

