When celebrities and CEOs make a sizable donation to a charity, it gets nationwide coverage, as it should. Whether it’s Taylor Swift donating to local food banks on each stop of her Eras tour or Jose Andres and his World Central Kitchen deploying necessary relief to disaster-stricken areas throughout the world, these large donations make a huge impact and change thousands—if not millions—of lives.
So, you may be thinking … does that $5 or $20 donation I can afford to make really make a difference? The answer? Absolutely.
Research shows that those who donate small amounts, especially those who enroll in recurring monthly donations, become lifelong supporters of a nonprofit, and those donations add up. Plus, when multiplied by hundreds or thousands of donors, small gifts turn into a powerhouse revenue source for nonprofits, especially small, community-based organizations.
According to the nonprofit-focused website, Double the Donation, 57% of donors are enrolled in a recurring giving program, and 94% of recurring donors prefer to give monthly, 3% weekly, 2% annually, and 1% quarterly. Monthly donations pay big dividends to organizations, according to funds2orgs. From an organization standpoint, “your monthly giving program can give your nonprofit:
- A predictable source of revenue. With reliable income, you won’t have to worry about being unable to cover unexpected costs.
- Planned gift donor potential. Supporters who give monthly are much more likely to consider making a planned gift to your nonprofit.
- Increased donor lifetime value. Compared to one-time donors, monthly donors offer a higher donor lifetime value through long-term support.”
Monthly recurring donations are easy via automatic payment processing programs, and donors can adjust their donation amount to what best suits their budgets.
Even better, many companies will match employees’ donations, but the trick is to ensure that employees are aware of this perk. According to Double the Donation, roughly $2-$3 billion is donated through matching gift programs annually; however, an estimated $6-$10 billion in matching gift funds goes unclaimed every year.
Want to impact an inspiring entrepreneur here in the U.S. or abroad? Consider crowdfunded microloan programs such as the one modeled by Kiva.
Kiva’s platform is easy to use and a great way to get young members of your family involved.
Here’s how it works: an individual applies for a loan to either start or expand a small business, sometimes something as simple as someone in the Philippines needing more feed in order to feed her pigs. Users contribute—usually $25—toward the total desired loan amount, and the loan is eventually dispersed to the person in need. Then, the individual repays the loan little by little, the funds are repaid to you and other lenders who helped fund the loan, and you can then redistribute that money to someone else directly from your Kiva account. It’s simple and with one $25 donation, you can impact the lives of hundreds of individuals.
Other ways to give
Short on cash? Don’t discount the importance of in-kind donations. Have the kids outgrown their toys? A women’s shelter could use those.
Have unwanted pet supplies such as unopened bags of food, toys, blankets and pet beds? Your local humane society or pet shelter would welcome those donations.
Spring is a great time to clean out your closet, so look for gently used clothes that you no longer wear and donate them to a local thrift shop. Most charities want clothes that are in good condition without holes or stains. If you want your items to be picked up by the nonprofit, consider the costs associated with transportation. Organizations located close by your house can minimize costs by having an employee pick them up on their way to work, or you can help even more by dropping the items off yourself.
Another way to help charities is to sell your items on your own through eBay or Facebook Marketplace and then donate the proceeds to the nonprofit. This method eliminates work for nonprofits that are already strapped for resources and manpower, and they can use the funds how they best see fit.
Maryland Food Bank
The Maryland Food Bank is a nonprofit hunger-relief organization dedicated to feeding people, strengthening communities, and ending hunger for more Marylanders by partnering with local organizations from the western mountains to the Eastern Shore.
The food bank’s statewide network of food assistance brings enough resources together to provide nearly 114,000 meals every day (more than 43.5 million meals annually) to hungry children, seniors, veterans, and hard-working families, meeting the immediate needs of hungry Marylanders while simultaneously working to create pathways out of hunger.
To learn more about the Maryland Food Bank, visit mdfoodbank.org.
Baltimore Community Foundation
For over 50 years, the Baltimore Community Foundation (BCF) has been dedicated to creating a Baltimore where everyone has the opportunity to thrive. BCF provides resident leaders and changemakers resources to be more impactful, and connects donors to nonprofits that make a difference to causes they care about.
BCF also convenes critical conversations to amplify advocacy efforts that benefit the people of Greater Baltimore. With grantmaking that builds stronger schools and neighborhoods and impact investments that support BIPOC entrepreneurship and community growth, a gift to or through BCF is a contribution to building a better Baltimore.
Catholic Charities
