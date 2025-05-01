Your clients trust you to get it right—especially when the stakes are high. But when a family includes a child or adult with a disability, planning gets complicated fast. One wrong move can jeopardize essential benefits like Medicaid or Supplemental Security Income (SSI). And for many professionals, disability planning falls outside your comfort zone.
That’s where we come in.
At First Maryland Disability Trust (FMDT), we partner with advisors, attorneys, and fiduciaries across Maryland to help protect the futures of individuals with disabilities—without adding stress or liability to your plate.
Whether your client needs a Special Needs Trust now or just wants to plan for “what happens after I’m gone,” we provide the tools, expertise, and direct services to make it easy.
The Stakes are High—And So Are the Opportunities
If your client leaves assets outright to a child receiving public benefits, they could be disqualified from vital programs like:
- Medicaid (for medical and long-term care)
- Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
- Housing subsidies
- Home and community-based services (Waivers)
These aren’t just “nice to have” programs—they’re often essential to the person’s safety, stability, and care. While a properly structured Special Needs Trust (SNT) can preserve access to these benefits, mistakes in setup or administration can have serious consequences.
That’s why choosing a trustee who understands disability benefits isn’t just a preference—it’s a necessity.
What Makes FMDT Different
FMDT is a nonprofit organization that focuses exclusively on disability-related trust administration. We don’t offer legal, financial planning, or insurance services, so we’re never in competition with your firm. Our goal is to complement your work and reduce your liability by serving as a trusted disability planning partner.
Here’s what that looks like in practice:
- Flexible, Scalable Services. We offer a full range of trust options—including first-party and third-party SNTs, pooled and stand-alone accounts—as well as services like Guardianship of the Property, Financial Power of Attorney, and Family Escrow accounts for smaller funds.
- Practical Support You Can Use. We provide checklists, consults, and brief videos you can share directly with clients. We’re also available to join family meetings or speak at your next professional event.
- Deep Expertise in Public Benefits. Our team includes nationally recognized specialists in Medicaid, SSI, and long-term care systems. We stay on top of federal and Maryland-specific changes so you can stay focused on your core work.
When to Connect with a Disability Trust Expert
You don’t need to be an expert in public benefits to protect your clients—you just need the right resources in your corner. If you hear a client say:
- “I have a disabled child, and I’m worried about what happens when I’m gone.”
- “My adult child just got on Medicaid/SSI. Can they still inherit?”
- “My parents want to leave money for my disabled sibling—how do we do it safely?”
- “We’re selling a home or getting a settlement, but benefits are at risk.”
…it’s a good time to loop us in.
We’re also available during trust reviews, estate plan updates, or when onboarding a new client with complex family dynamics.
Let’s Make Disability Planning Easier
Disability-related planning can be intimidating—but it doesn’t have to be. FMDT is here to provide clear, compassionate, and compliant trust services that help protect vulnerable individuals while making your job easier.
If you’d like to learn more or schedule a consultation, visit www.firstmdtrust.org or call us at 410-296-4408.
Together, we can simplify a complicated process—and help families plan with confidence.