Are you looking to get into the holiday spirit, marvel at a 40-foot-tall Christmas tree, enjoy live music, and sip on hot chocolate? Harbor East in Baltimore City has the perfect event for you at their inaugural Magic of Merryland Holiday Tree Lighting, which will kick off the Holiday Season on Saturday, November 23.
Megan Parker, Marketing and Events manager for Harbor East, says that from Noon to 6 p.m., on November 23, the 800 block of Aliceanna Street will be closed for vehicular traffic, providing a family-friendly, festival-like atmosphere. “We will have carnival games, a train for kids to ride along Aliceanna Street, hot chocolate and baked goods, carolers, pet photos with Santa Claus, and a local makers’ market with unique gifts for sale. We want to bring a Hallmark holiday movie atmosphere to Harbor East, and offer festive family traditions for all of Merryland to enjoy!” Parker says. Harbor East Cinemas will also be adding to the festivities, with a special 3:30 pm showing of The Grinch. Tickets will be just $2 and include a small complimentary popcorn. At 5:30 p.m., the 40-foot holiday tree will be lit outside of the Four Seasons Hotel on International Drive, displaying a 3-minute light show everyone will enjoy. The tree will remain installed in Harbor East through January 27.
While attending The Magic of Merryland festival–or anytime during this holiday season—Harbor East is your holiday shopping destination. “Harbor East has everything you need—from national retailers like J. Crew, Anthropologie and Chanel, to locally owned boutiques such as Sassanova and Curiosity,” says Parker. Sassanova is the destination for chic shoes, clothes, jewelry, and accessories from top brands such as Kate Spade and Tory Burch, while Curiosity offers a unique selection of home accessories, furnishings, apothecary, and distinctive gifts. Parker adds that a new shopping addition to Harbor East is Laguna Beach, California-based gorjana, which boasts fabulous jewelry, perfect for gift giving this year. “For stocking stuffers, gift certificates to Harbor East Cinemas are a great idea, as everyone loves to go to the movies during the holidays,” adds Parker, who notes the anticipation for the movie “Wicked,” adapted from the Broadway show, is especially high.
Of course, with all that shopping, you are bound to get hungry … and perhaps a bit thirsty. Harbor East has more than 20 restaurants—ranging from Japanese to Mexican, pizza, Italian, Greek, seafood, and pub fare. You can choose fine dining or a cozy spot for cocktails with friends. “Whatever you are looking for this holiday season, Harbor East has you covered,” says Parker.
