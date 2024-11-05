Imagine entering a quaint retail space where you’ll find unique, local products right in the heart of Owings Mills. That’s what the Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) is bringing to the community in the form of The Collective.
Located inside CCBC Owings Mills, The Collective provides a showcase for local entrepreneurs to highlight their products and services. It’s a great place to gather, shop and be inspired by a collection of locally made goods that highlight the diversity of small businesses in the region. From clothing and accessories to home décor and skincare, shoppers will find new products they’ll love and a new small business to support.
“The storefront is a reflection of the community -- in the products we carry and the small businesses represented,” said Kenneth Buck, director, CCBC Westside Extension Centers. “I am excited to watch shoppers explore the store and experience this collection of high quality, unique goods.”
Supported by CCBC’s Center for Business Innovation and funded by the Philip E. & Carole R. Ratcliffe Foundation, The Collective complements the great work already underway by the college to support entrepreneurs. The Center for Business Innovation consistently offers small business workshops, hosts an annual Business Plan Competition and connects entrepreneurs for a day of education and networking at its B’More Bold conference. The Collective simply adds another layer to CCBC’s efforts to support entrepreneurs with a space that can be utilized to introduce products and services into the marketplace.
“The Collective is not just a marketplace, but a space where community connections thrive,” said Delise White, project director for the Center for Business Innovation at CCBC.
“By bridging the gap between education and practical business support, we’re empowering makers and transforming our community,” said White.
The impact of The Collective goes beyond sales. “We hold bi-monthly mixers for our makers where they can mingle, network, share experiences and learn from one another. And, of course, they can participate in our Center for Business Innovation programs,” said White.
The Collective continues to attract attention and has a growing base of regular customers. However, they also utilize various marketing channels to build awareness and reach, including Google ads, social media campaigns and outreach to CCBC alums and supporters.
As the holiday season approaches, The Collective is gearing up for its first major retail period. This time of year presents both significant opportunities and challenges.
“The holiday season is a critical time for sales, and we want to ensure our makers maximize their potential,” White said. “We’re planning special holiday pop-ups and promotions to attract more shoppers. However, balancing inventory, meeting customer demands and maintaining a smooth operation during this busy period will be challenging. We’re excited about the potential but also preparing diligently to manage the increased activity.”
Looking to the future, White envisions The Collective growing into an even more integral part of the community. “I want The Collective to be a place where makers proudly say they’re part of it. We aim to build a strong, supportive network that continues to grow and thrive.”
Visit in person at 10300 Grand Central Avenue, Owings Mills, Md. or online at thecollectiveccbc.com.