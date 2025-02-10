In a single moment, everything can change. Hearing you have cancer can be an overwhelming, challenging, and emotional experience. But at GBMC, you’re never alone.
At the Sandra & Malcolm Berman Cancer Institute at GBMC, patients have always been able to count on advanced technology with a singular focus on individualized care from a compassionate care team. With the opening of the Sandra R. Berman Pavilion, the new home for cancer care at GBMC, all the amazing services and staff people have come to expect will be centrally located for the convenience and comfort of patients.
“Patients and their caregivers come to GBMC because they know they will be treated as individuals, each with their own medical needs and goals. This building gives them a warm welcome and assurance that the treatment they need is right here for them,” Paul Celano, MD, the Herman and Walter Samuelson Medical Director of the Berman Cancer Institute, said. “For months, my colleagues and a broad range of stakeholders met and imagined what we could offer patients in a state-of-the-art facility that brings all of us together. Now, it’s here and much more than we’d hoped.”
The Berman Pavilion is a single destination for cancer care that provides a multidisciplinary approach to diagnosis and treatment. Its 73,000 sq ft of sunlit, comfortable space is designed to meet patients’ needs.
The new building features:
- A dedicated oncology pharmacy, diagnostic imaging center, and lab, all on site
- An Integrative Wellness Center for evidence-based symptom management
- A revamped Boutique and Salon featuring products chosen to boost cancer patients’ spirits and meet their unique needs at an affordable price point
- A revitalized Infusion Center with 26 infusion chairs, 10 private rooms, two isolation rooms, and gorgeous views
The Berman Cancer Institute treats more than 12,000 patients a year. With the aging of the population as well as a national increase in cancer diagnoses in younger populations, the need for quality, compassionate, and expert cancer care services that cater to the needs of patients is paramount.
GBMC HealthCare’s President and CEO, John B. Chessare, MD, MPH, recognized the importance of this need and endorsed the project to ease the burden for people dealing with cancer and dramatically improve the patient experience.
“Our vision at GBMC is to care for patients as if they were our own loved ones,” Dr. Chessare said. “Creating this space for patients to more easily navigate what can be a complex, challenging, and emotional experience was the right thing to do. I commend the teams who have worked tirelessly to bring this project to life, on time and under budget, with the best interest of our patients in mind.”
Substantial philanthropic backing was instrumental in bringing this project to fruition, but it was foresight and a transformational lead gift from Sandra and Malcolm Berman that brought this project forward.
“This has been on our minds and in our hearts for some time,” Sandra Berman, who has served on the GBMC Board of Directors for more than a decade, said. “Members of our family, close friends, and many people we care about have been successfully treated at GBMC. Now, we want to make a difference for people throughout the community who are on this difficult journey. I hope this makes it as easy as possible for people to get better.”
At GBMC, patients get to know their team—oncologists, nurses, clinicians and other support staff—who are with them every step of the way. At GBMC, we face cancer together.