In every community, there are stories that speak to the power of belonging. Stories of neighbors lending a hand, of friends showing up, of people working side by side to create something better for everyone. That is the spirit behind Fello—a name rooted in connection, and a brand grounded in purpose.
After more than six decades of supporting people with disabilities across Maryland, we’ve grown, adapted, and evolved to meet the moment. What began as a grassroots movement by families in 1961 has become one of the most dynamic, person-centered organizations in Maryland. Today, we proudly move forward as Fello—a name that reflects not just where we come from, but where we’re going.
Fello has separated from The Arc Maryland and the national Arc network. As we move forward, our purpose remains clear: to champion inclusion, opportunity, and choice for people with disabilities. This next journey brings new possibilities, and we’re excited to continue building strong, supportive communities across Maryland.
Our name may be new, but our purpose is not.
At Fello, we believe in the power of individuality and collective strength. We’ve always met people where they are—at home, at work, and in their communities—and helped them get where they want to go. That isn’t changing.
This is not a new beginning; it’s a bold next step. Fello is the natural evolution of our rapid growth—one that gives us greater flexibility to innovate, reach more people, and respond more quickly to the needs of our communities.
Independence allows us to go deeper into the work that matters: removing barriers, championing choice, and creating inclusive communities where everyone has the opportunity to live the life they choose.
We are a brand rooted in belonging.
Our identity now better reflects the relationships we build, the values we live, and the future we are creating together. At Fello, we believe that equity and inclusion should be the standard, not the exception. That services should be personal, not prescriptive. And that communities should be shaped by the people who live in them.
We support more than 4,000 people with disabilities across Maryland—meeting them where they are and walking alongside them every step of the way. Our work spans four key areas:
Services
Everything we do starts with the person. There is no checklist or standard plan – just real conversations about what matters most to the people we support. From there we build services that fit their lives, reflect their goals, and grow with them over time. Whether it’s support at home, at work, or in the community, our approach is flexible, responsive, and rooted in belonging.
Self-Directed Services
As Maryland’s largest provider of self-direction, we support over 3,000 participant employers and their 8,000+ employees. With Self-Directed Services, the person hires the employees that best fit their lives, on their terms and schedule. Fello takes care of the behind-the-scenes details like payroll and paperwork so they can focus on what matters most: living life their way.
Behavioral Health
Mental health is a vital part of community inclusion. Our licensed clinicians start by building relationships – recognizing how past experiences shape present behaviors, emotions, and interactions. We believe that behavioral support and mental health services are integrated, trauma-informed, and person-centered.
Communities
Community begins with home – and everyone deserves a place where they feel they truly belong. As Fello Communities, we develop inclusive, affordable, and accessible housing where people can choose how and where they live. Our communities are vibrant, reflecting the lives of the people who shape them – because housing isn’t just a place to live, it’s the foundation for a life of belonging.
Fello is about people.
Fello was founded by families who believed their children deserved equal rights and opportunities, and that belief still drives everything we do. Today, we employ more than 650 team members, manage nearly 100 housing units, and continue to find innovative ways to support people throughout Maryland.
Our impact isn’t just in numbers—it’s in possibilities created. We don’t just respond to needs—we anticipate them. We listen, adapt, and stay grounded in community every step of the way.
Together, We Belong
Fello is more than a name. It’s a reflection of who we are: fellow neighbors, fellow advocates, fellow allies—united in a vision for a more inclusive world.
We believe in building communities where no one is left out or left behind. Where systems expand possibilities instead of limiting them. Where support is built on trust, and belonging is the starting point. So, while our name has changed, our promise has not.
We are still here. Still leading. Still building. We are Fello.
And we have communities to create.