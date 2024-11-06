Finding the perfect gift can be incredibly rewarding, but it can also feel overwhelming when you’re short on time and searching for something unique for everyone on your list. This holiday season, skip the big retailers - make your gifts memorable with the Very Maryland’s Best Gift Guide! It’s your go-to resource to find your friends and family something that’s locally grown or sourced from Maryland farmers and watermen.
The digital gift guide has all the details you need to make your holiday shopping simple - including gift cards to local products, details on any promotions and ideas that’ll make you the gift giver of the year! Inside, you will find a variety of gift ideas including: key lime pie moonshine, goat milk soap, oysters, a variety of cheddar cheeses, winery experiences and more. All the items are certified to be made with Maryland agriculture products or sourced from Maryland watermen and aquaculturalists.
When you give these local gifts, you’re giving more than just a great quality product, you’re also investing in your community! Meet some of your fabulous farmers and watermen that you can purchase from this year -
- Palmyra Farm LLC and Palmyra Farm Cheese LLC are owned and operated by the Shank and Creek Families. They are located in rural Washington County, Maryland near Hagerstown and not far from the Antietam Battlefield. The farm is operated by the third and fourth generations of the family and now, the young fifth generation is eager to join them. The herd of Ayrshires produce a milk that yields a smooth creamy somewhat sweet-tasting cheese. Their cheddar cheeses are available year-round. For the holidays, the cheeses are packaged in gift boxes for pick up or shipping anywhere in the US!
- SoCo Seafood is a family-owned small business. Robert Howes, a 3rd generation waterman along with his wife, Julia and teenage daughter, Zoey run the day-to-day business. Robert and Julia are both commercial watermen and are dedicated to sourcing the best Maryland seafood! SoCo Seafood offers local and fresh Maryland blue crabs during the Maryland Harvest season of April 1 - November 30 and fresh and local wild harvested oysters during the Maryland Harvest season of October 1 - March 31. Whether you are hosting or attending a get together, consider bringing fresh Maryland oysters to the gathering, they will be a hit for sure! They also offer gift certificates for holidays, birthdays or any occasion. They are located in Churchton, Southern Anne Arundel County.
There are so many great stories behind all of the companies featured here which makes their products all that more fun to give to your loved ones. Make it a Very Maryland Holiday this season and shop your local farm and seafood companies in the Very Maryland’s Best Gift Guide!!