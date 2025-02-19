Alan Tsao, the founder of Tsao Baltimore Watch Company, has officially signed a license agreement with one of Maryland’s most iconic brands, OLD BAY®. Tsao Baltimore watch company was founded in 2017 and has been designing limited edition timepieces inspired by Maryland’s unique history. They’ve taken inspiration from the World War II-era USS Torsk submarine and the 19th century sloop-of-war USS Constellation, both icons of the Inner Harbor. He’s partnered with local businesses for small productions of limited watches and just last year, the company partnered with National Bohemian to create a limited edition Natty Boh watch. Tsao Baltimore has partnered with several retail stores in Maryland and Pennsylvania while also opening an official showroom located in Hampden, Maryland.
Most recently, Tsao Baltimore was able to secure 200lbs of steel from the Francis Scott Key Bridge, building a special watch to pay tribute to the bridge and the lives lost in the disaster (100% of profits are being donated to a fund for families of the victims). The Baltimore Banner spoke to Tsao in June about the project and what it took.
With the newly signed licensing deal with Maryland-based leader in herbs and spices, McCormick & Company, Inc., Tsao Baltimore Watch Company is releasing a Limited Edition OLD BAY® Timepiece, bringing the flavor of the Chesapeake right to your wrist.
The watch features a striking design that blends sweeping curves and dramatic lines with a unique silhouette. Its 40mm diameter makes it perfect for every wrist. And with 200m of water resistance, this watch can go just about anywhere.
Creating this special watch was no small feat. Tsao had to get the color and texture of the dial just right to recreate the look of the classic spice mix in a way that would be immediately recognizable. The hands are in the iconic blue of the OLD BAY logo, and the keen eye will see “OLD BAY” not just on the dial but at the end of the second hand.
To ensure the dial stands out, the luminous hours and chapter ring are printed on the internal sapphire crystal dial; just like the hands, they use the highest-quality luminous material, Swiss Super-LumiNova®. That means that even in the dark, the watch will be brilliant and easy to read.
What’s more, the watch’s self-winding automatic movement is visible through a sapphire crystal, and a custom rotor was made to mimic the color and branding of OLD BAY cans.
To bring the whole experience home, Tsao took a page out of his own book and drew on OLD BAY packaging to inspire this new watch, as he did with the Natty Boh watch. Each Limited-Edition OLD BAY® Timepiece is delivered in an aluminum container made to look just like a can of OLD BAY you’d find at your grocery store.
“There’s so much history and inspiration around Maryland. What we’re building at Tsao Baltimore is a watch that does more than tell time, but also tell a story, inspire a conversation, or even build a community of watch enthusiasts. We’ve always dreamt of the idea of an OLD BAY timepiece, and we couldn’t be more excited to partner with McCormick to make it happen,” said Alan Tsao, Founder of Tsao Baltimore Watch Company.
Only 999 pieces of the Limited-Edition OLD BAY® Timepiece will be created and each will be priced at $550. In another nod to Baltimore, the first 410 pieces will deliver in June 2025, with the remaining deliveries to follow. Preorders for the Limited Edition OLD BAY timepiece is available now. To get yours at a special preorder discount and to learn more about Tsao Baltimore Watch Company, visit the brand’s website and use the code BANNER for $50 off.
OLD BAY® is a registered trademark of McCormick & Company, Incorporated, licensed to Tsao Baltimore Watch Company.