To the People of Maryland,
Health care is continually evolving. While many changes are subtle, the face of health care was forever transformed – for the better – here in Maryland in 1984. That is when Governor Harry Hughes signed legislation creating the University of Maryland Medical System (UMMS). The creation of the System meant that the University of Maryland Hospital, originally founded in 1823 in downtown Baltimore, would no longer be a state-run institution. It became the private, non-profit University of Maryland Medical System. Quite simply, this set the stage for giving Marylanders more options for quality, academic health care.
This year, as we celebrate 40 years of the University of Maryland Medical System, we want to remind our communities of what we stand for as well as where we are headed. We have grown into a vast system that spans the state. The University of Maryland Medical Center remains our flagship academic hub in downtown Baltimore, but now it is bigger and much better.
As a system, UMMS delivers 25 percent of all hospital-based care in Maryland and with more than 150 care locations, including 10 hospitals, five standalone emergency rooms, and a network of urgent care centers, we offer Marylanders many more options for access to quality care. In four decades, we have grown, supported, and established marquee programs that change lives. From our renowned University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center to the Marlene and Stewart Greenebaum Comprehensive Cancer Center, we continue to evolve to ensure we are bringing the best care to Marylanders.
As our System looks forward, we are purposeful in our mission to continue transforming and improving as an integrated health system that creates access to the excellence of academic medicine for all Marylanders. We also believe we are a national model of success, not just for privatization but for our unique partnership between public and private institutions. This collaboration has allowed us to deliver exceptional care over a wider footprint and advance medical research, setting new standards in the industry.
We are Maryland’s health care champion and as an anchor institution we are foundationally committed to the vibrancy of our communities and the people who live in them. Yet, perhaps more fundamental to UMMS is the idea that we wake up every day thinking about the health and well-being of Marylanders. By doing so, we have a disproportionate impact not only on our state but also on the nation and the world. We are a better state of care today and into the future.
As we mark 40 years, we must acknowledge our more than 28,000 team members who help us deliver great health care. Thank you for your continuous commitment. And to the people of Maryland who choose us, thank you for your trust and the opportunity to care for you, your family, this community, and our great State.
Yours in health,
Mohan Suntha, MD, MBA
President and Chief Executive Officer
University of Maryland Medical System