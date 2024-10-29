If you’ve been feeling particularly stressed out this fall, you are not alone. According to the American Psychological Association, 7 out of 10 adults report that the elections are a significant source of stress – and that’s across party lines. Republicans, Democrats, and Independents all reported that the elections are a significant stressor, and a big part of that is the uncertainty that Election Day represents. Wrapped up in Election Day are headlines and social posts about the state of our country and how to move it forward, which sometimes conflict with one another depending on political ideology. Not to mention, it might stir up the increased loneliness and mental health challenges that resulted from the pandemic, which could play a role in the level of uncertainty felt right now.
Political anxiety or depression can be difficult to cope with in the days leading up to Election Day and once all the votes are accounted for. But there are methods that can help you cope, focus your energy on self-care, and regain a sense of control. Here at NAMI Metro, we can relate and have compiled some tips to hopefully help relieve some of your election anxiety. And remember, if you immediately need someone to talk to, 988 is available 24/7 via text or phone call for you to connect with trained counselors.
Mental Health Tips to Help You Through
Take Breaks from Social Media and the News - As tempting as it might be to check the latest polls, stay up-to-date on the most recent news, or see your favorite account’s latest hot take on this year’s presidential candidates, being exposed to traumatic headlines on a regular basis isn’t great for our mental health. Scheduling phone-free time can help you be intentional about how much you are exposed to, and ultimately give back time to practice other screen-free healthy behaviors.
Grounding and Practicing Mindfulness - It can be really easy to get caught up with thinking about the future and scenarios that, at the end of the day, you don’t really have the ability to predict. This is where grounding techniques come in handy. If you find yourself having cyclical thoughts, try actively noticing 5 things you see, 4 things you hear, 3 things you smell, 2 things you taste, and 1 thing you can touch to bring you back to the present moment.
Make Time for Personal Self-Care - We get that a lot of election anxiety might be wrapped up in your concerns about the greater good. It’s also okay to recognize that you might be particularly vulnerable to feeling anxious or depressed right now. Carving out time for small things that lift your mood, like going for a walk and enjoying the fall foliage, taking a bath, or treating yourself to your favorite fall drink might just help you recenter and focus on what you can control.
Connect with Community
With social media constantly at our fingertips, we might have the illusion that we are connected with our community, but it isn’t the same as having a real-time conversation where you can be heard, and learn from the challenges and successes of others. If election anxiety is getting you down, know that NAMI Metro Baltimore’s support groups are available every week. We have free support groups led by people who have been in your shoes for people experiencing symptoms of a mental health condition, and support groups for family members of a loved one with a mental health condition. To check out our full support group and events calendar, click here.
We also do our own Advocacy Day every February where we speak with state legislators about our mental health policy goals. If you have a mental health story and are looking to impact local legislation, consider signing up to be a volunteer. You can create your volunteer account (be sure to schedule a phone screening!) on our VolunteerHub.
Lastly, #Vote4MentalHealth
We won’t tell you which way to vote, but we will tell you that actively participating in the electoral process can help you have a sense of agency in such an unpredictable time. If you’re overwhelmed by the voting process or have questions about voter registration, know that resources are available! You can check your voter registration status, find voting sites near you, right here on our website.
If you’re interested in learning more about the work we do to support Baltimore’s mental health and how you can get involved, click here to check out our 2024 Annual Report. If you need help finding mental health resources in Baltimore, feel free to reach out to info@namibaltimore.org or call our HelpLine which operates from 9am - 4pm, Monday through Friday at (410) 435-2600.