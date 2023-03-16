Adam Jones pitches director Barry Levinson on the next great baseball movie | The Adam Jones Podcast

Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
Director Barry Levinson joins former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones to discuss his movies, actors he has worked with, sports in Los Angeles and being a fan and minority owner of the Orioles. Additionally, Jones discusses spring training and the Baseball Assistance Team.
