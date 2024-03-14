Former Orioles All-Star Adam Jones and broadcaster Jerry Coleman talk about Jones’ stint as a guest instructor at Orioles spring training. Jones discusses his duties in Sarasota, Florida (3:40), what’s changed about spring training from his time as a player (12:34), whether the team’s spring training wins will transition into the regular season (16:00), what makes Jackson Holliday a “major leaguer” (18:12) and how soon-to-be-Orioles-owner David Rubenstein was received at spring training (25:00.)

Later in the show, Jones talks about his upcoming trip to South Korea for the Padres-Dodger season-opening game (30:48) and Jones and Coleman take on court storming again for this week’s “Socially Speaking” segment (37:00.)

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.

