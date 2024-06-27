The Orioles made a statement in New York last week, taking two of three from their divisional opponent in a heated series. Now that both teams are duking it out for the division, is this rivalry heating back up?

On the latest episode of The Adam Jones Podcast, Orioles star Gunnar Henderson joins Adam and Jerry Coleman to discuss how he avoided the sophomore slump (2:05), the budding rivalry with the Yankees (6:00), becoming the team’s everyday shortstop (14:05), dealing with the spotlight (18:00), the possibility of a Home Run Derby appearance (21:05), learning from Cal Ripken Jr. (22:55) and transforming into a leader (26:25).

Then, Adam and Jerry discuss whether the Orioles will trade for another starting pitcher (31:31) and provide their reflections on the Rickwood Field game (39:50).

