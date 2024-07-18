The Orioles narrowly avoided heading into the All-Star break on a six-game losing streak. What have we learned about the Birds through the season’s first half?

On the latest episode of The Adam Jones Podcast, hosts Adam Jones and Jerry Coleman evaluate Baltimore’s final homestand of the first half (1:30) and the race for the AL East (9:10). Then they discuss Adam’s recent trips to Camden Yards (16:24) and the All-Star Game (19:57). They also talk about the possibility of bringing the All-Star Game to Baltimore (34:00), and what set Buck Showalter apart as a manager (38:05).

