Watch on YouTube

Longtime sideline reporter Lisa Salters may have left Baltimore, but Baltimore hasn’t left her.

On this week’s episode of The Adam Jones Podcast, Salters discusses her ties to Charm City, dating to her days as a reporter for WBAL-TV (0:50). She also talks about her background in news (21:48) and the “Cold War” brewing between the NFL and NBA (24:16). Then, Orioles columnist Jon Meoli joins Adam and Jerry (36:23) in their “For the Birds” segment to talk about Baltimore’s top prospects and success at the major league level.

You can find all episodes of The Adam Jones Podcast here.

Paul Mancano

Paul.Mancano@thebaltimorebanner.com

Paul Mancano

Audience engagement editor, sports, at The Baltimore Banner.

More from Paul Mancano

The best and worst matchups for the Ravens in 2024 | Banner Ravens Podcast

Why the Orioles swapped Heston Kjerstad for Kyle Stowers | Banner Baseball Show

More From The Banner

Maryland hospitals took money from poor patients. Why haven’t they paid them back?

Joanna Meade reads aloud love letters from the 1920's in the sun room of her home on February 27, 2024. The letters were found inside of a wall during a renovation.

Secret in the walls: Hidden letters reveal love, lust, scandal in 1920s Baltimore society

Illustration shows black geometric fragments falling from the sky, partially obscuring the faint outline of Key Bridge central span. In the background a sunrise starts to illuminate the darkness.

Grieving my brother and the Key Bridge

Sheila Dixon, a ‘filthy’ street and residents who want politicians to put up or shut up