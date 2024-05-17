Longtime sideline reporter Lisa Salters may have left Baltimore, but Baltimore hasn’t left her.
On this week’s episode of The Adam Jones Podcast, Salters discusses her ties to Charm City, dating to her days as a reporter for WBAL-TV (0:50). She also talks about her background in news (21:48) and the “Cold War” brewing between the NFL and NBA (24:16). Then, Orioles columnist Jon Meoli joins Adam and Jerry (36:23) in their “For the Birds” segment to talk about Baltimore’s top prospects and success at the major league level.
