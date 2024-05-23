Orioles outfielder Kyle Stowers might not garner as many headlines as his All-Star teammates, but the 26-year-old is ready to make an impact in his third big league stint.
On the most recent episode of The Adam Jones Podcast, Stowers joins Adam Jones and Jerry Coleman to talk about his strong spring training (0:55), the O’s strong minor league depth (2:34), his pregame routine (3:30), his playing time in Baltimore (4:45), his personality (7:27), the possibility of a trade (19:45) and more.
Then they talk about Gunnar Henderson’s strong sophomore season (24:22) and the difficulty of playing professional baseball (31:30).
