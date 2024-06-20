Rudy Gay, who attended Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn, grew up in Baltimore, and even as he left for the University of Connecticut and the NBA, he never let the city leave him.

On the latest episode of The Adam Jones Podcast, Gay joins Adam Jones and Jerry Coleman to discuss his days as a high school player (1:14), his decision to go to UConn (5:50), taking the leap to go pro (7:50), changes in college basketball (10:02), his toughest opponent to defend (23:57), his friendship with Carmelo Anthony (26:05), his memories of the late Kobe Bryant (27:07), the growth of the WNBA (29:10), his Orioles fandom (33:08) and more.

Then, Adam and Jerry talk about the O’s rash of arm injuries (41:23) and MLB’s Rickwood Field Game (44:48).

