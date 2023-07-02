Alec Bohm has 6 RBIs as Phillies rout Nationals 19-4

PHILADELPHIA — Alec Bohm homered twice and tied his career high with six RBIs, and the Philadelphia Phillies scored their most runs in five years in a 19-4 rout of the Washington Nationals on Saturday.

Kyle Schwarber had a grand slam and Nick Castellanos homered, singled and doubled with three RBIs for the Phillies, who scored their most runs since beating Miami 20-1 on April 7, 2018. Philadelphia had 18 hits, including four by Bohm, who matched his career best.

“Days like today where everybody’s swinging the bat well, a lot of smiles in the dugout,” Bohm said.

Defending NL champion Philadelphia has won six of eight and 12 of 16.

“Everybody swung the bat well,” manager Rob Thomson said.

Zack Wheeler (7-4) won his fourth straight decision, giving up four runs and seven hits in five innings.

“It’s nice,” Wheeler said of the runs, “especially when you’re out on the mound.”

Bryce Harper doubled, had two hits and drove in two runs, and J.T. Realmuto also had two RBIs.

“It’s a product of us not giving away pitches, us being locked in,” Castellanos said.

The Nationals’ MacKenzie Gore (4-7) allowed seven runs, six hits and three walks in 2 2/3 innings, his ERA climbing to 4.48. Amos Willingham, Joe La Sorsa and Thaddeus Ward gave up four runs each.

Dominic Smith hit a go-ahead homer for Washington in the second, but the Phillies scored six in the third, four in the fourth and eight in the fifth to take an 18-4 lead.

“We have to forget about this one,” Washington manager Dave Martinez said. “Come back tomorrow and go 1-0.”

Bohm hit a tying single in the second, a two-run homer in the third, another two-run homer in the fourth against Willingham and an RBI single in the fifth.