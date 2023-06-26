Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Alyssa Thomas had a historic triple-double during the Connecticut Sun’s 96-72 win over Chicago on Sunday in the WNBA.
Thomas had 14 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for her fourth regular-season triple-double, the most in WNBA history. Candace Parker and Sabrina Ionescu both have three triple-doubles.
It was her second triple-double this season, the first coming on Tuesday, the game the Sun lost star Brionna Jones. Thomas also has two playoff triple-doubles.
