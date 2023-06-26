Former Terp Alyssa Thomas sets WNBA record for triple-doubles

Published 6/25/2023 9:30 p.m. EDT

Alyssa Thomas (center) of the Connecticut Sun, shown in action last week, set a league record with her fourth triple-double Sunday. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Alyssa Thomas had a historic triple-double during the Connecticut Sun’s 96-72 win over Chicago on Sunday in the WNBA.

Thomas had 14 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds for her fourth regular-season triple-double, the most in WNBA history. Candace Parker and Sabrina Ionescu both have three triple-doubles.

It was her second triple-double this season, the first coming on Tuesday, the game the Sun lost star Brionna Jones. Thomas also has two playoff triple-doubles.

