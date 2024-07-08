SEATTLE — Angel Reese set the WNBA record for consecutive games with a double-double Sunday as the Chicago Sky lost to the Seattle Storm 84-71.

Reese finished with 17 points, 14 rebounds and four steals for Chicago (8-12), her 13th consecutive double-double. The rookie posted a season-high 27 points to go with 10 rebounds in the Sky’s 88-84 victory over Seattle on Friday and tied Candace Parker for the longest double-double streak in league history.

Reese made back-to-back baskets before Chennedy Carter twice made a pair of free throws to cap an 11-2 run that trimmed the Sky’s deficit to 72-69 with 2:49 to play. Jordan Horston responded with two free throws and then found Egi Magbegor for a layup to spark a string of 12 consecutive points that pushed the Storm’s lead to 84-69 with 33.2 seconds remaining.