Baltimore-area native and basketball superstar Angel Reese is taking on a new venture: Owning part of a professional women’s soccer team.

Reese was announced Tuesday as first member of the DC Power Football Club ownership group. DC Power is a new professional soccer club based in Washington, D.C., that will play in the USL Super League beginning in August.

“I want to help grow women’s sports and elevate female athletes across the board,” Reese said in a statement. “We’re taking over, and I’m honored to be able to support Power FC and invest in women’s soccer in the DMV community.”

Reese was a star college basketball player who in 2023 helped lead LSU to a championship victory and now plays for the WNBA’s Chicago Sky. In late 2023, she became Reebok’s first major NIL signing.

“As a Maryland native, Angel is so passionate about being a catalyst for positive change in women’s sports in the DMV as well as globally while inspiring the next generation of female athletes. We’re looking forward to her partnership in the boardroom as an equity partner,” D.C. United CEO and co-chairman Jason Levien said in a statement.

DC Power declined to share details about Reese’s ownership stake or the names of other members of the ownership group. The team unveiled its name, crest and head coach Monday.

DC Power will play at Audi Field in the southern part of D.C., joining the ranks of D.C. United and the Washington Spirit, the men’s and women’s pro teams that call the field home.

The USL Super League is a Division One professional women’s league and will have teams from D.C., Brooklyn, North Carolina, which will play in Charlotte, Dallas, Fort Lauderdale, Lexington, South Carolina, Spokane, Washington, and Tampa Bay during its inaugural season.

Cody Boteler

cody.boteler@thebaltimorebanner.com

Cody Boteler

Cody Boteler is a reporter on The Banner’s Express Desk, reporting on breaking news, trending stories and interesting things in and around Baltimore. His work has appeared in The Baltimore Sun, USA TODAY, Baltimore magazine and others.

