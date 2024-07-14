CHICAGO — Sabrina Ionescu scored 28 points for New York and the Liberty snapped Angel Reese’s WNBA-record double-double streak at 15 games as they beat the Chicago Sky 81-67 on Saturday.

Jonquel Jones added 14 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for New York (20-4), which has won three games in row, including a 91-76 win over the Sky on Thursday. Leonie Fiebich tied her career high (set in the win over Chicago last time out) with 13 points, and Ivana Dojkic added 12.

Reese, a front-runner for WNBA rookie of the year, finished with eight points and 16 rebounds for the Sky. Marina Mabrey finished with 21 points, a career-high 12 rebounds and seven assists, and Michaela Onyenwere scored a season-high 14.

New York shot just 29% (6 of 21) and allowed the Sky to grab nine offensive rebounds while Mabrey scored 11 points in the first quarter to give Chicago a seven-point lead but the Liberty outscored the Sky 29-13 — including nine points by Dojkic — in the second quarter.