LSU’s Angel Reese wins ‘Best Breakthrough Athlete’ at ESPYs, declares ‘Another natty is coming’

She beat Caitlin Clark, again.

Published 7/13/2023 10:20 a.m. EDT

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers reacts towards Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes during the fourth quarter during the 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament championship game at American Airlines Center on April 02, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)
The national recognition only keeps pouring in for Angel Reese.

The Baltimore native and LSU star added another accolade to her growing and impressive resume Wednesday night: ESPYs winner.

Reese won the Breakthrough Athlete of the Year Award, beating out Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Seattle Mariners star Julio Rodriguez.

The 21-year-old Reese became a household name in the sports world after pushing LSU through the 2023 Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournament, delivering the first women’s basketball championship for the Tigers earlier this year.

During her acceptance speech, Reese thanked God, her mom for “putting me and my brother through college,” family, teammates and head coach Kim Mulkey. She also promised another title for LSU fans.

“I just want to thank LSU, my family, my teammates, my coaches, Kim Mulkey,” Reese said on the national broadcast. “Everybody that helped me. Last year I transferred from the University of Maryland to play at LSU and I just joined a family. So I just want to say thank you, and another natty is coming, period.”

Previous winners of the breakthrough athlete ESPY include Skier Eileen Gu, Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball and New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

LSU’s women’s basketball team was also nominated for the best team of the year award, but that accolade went to the Kansas City Chiefs.

