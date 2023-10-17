Baltimore native Angel Reese becomes Reebok’s first major NIL signing

LSU women’s basketball star and Baltimore native Angel Reese has signed an endorsement deal with Reebok, in what the brand says is a new strategy to reclaim its spot near the top of sports and pop culture.

Reese is Reebok’s first major signing under the brand’s new president of basketball operations, Shaquille O’Neal — who also played at LSU — joining other sports stars like Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields and NBA legend Allen Iverson.

“For my first appointment in this role, it had to be the GOAT,” O’Neal said in a statement. “There is no one making a bigger impact on the game right now than Angel Reese.”

Reese, who led the Tigers to a national title last year, credited Hall of Famer and former NBA center O’Neal for being the reason she chose the company in a Q&A with the brand.

“Well, it started off by talking to Shaq and understanding the values that align with the brand,” Reese said. “As a former athlete, now that he’s just been announced as their President of Basketball that is inspirational to me, just being able to see an athlete or former athlete shift from not just being an athlete, but being the President of the brand is something that’s important. I would love to do that one day.”

O’Neal helped build Reebok’s brand as a player, too. Roughly 30 years ago, O’Neal launched the company’s first-ever signature shoe, the Shaq Attaq, in 1992.

Reese will begin her partnership with the brand, made possible by new rules allowing college athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness (commonly referred to as NIL), through a portal of curated products on Reebok.com called “Angel’s Picks.” There is also a limited-edition celebratory T-shirt available for purchase beginning today.

The two sides are starting work on Reese’s own capsule collection. She will also provide design and product input on Reebok’s revamped basketball campaign that relaunches in 2025.

In addition to brand campaigns, Reebok and Reese will work together on projects in the community providing resources and access to sports for young girls through her Angel C. Reese Foundation, which recently raised money in July to help establish a scholarship fund at her alma mater, St. Frances.

While earnings from NIL deals are not public, On3 estimates Reese’s value at $1.7 million, the seventh-highest of any college athlete. She has said she is in no rush to leave college for the WNBA, and the Tigers are the No. 1 team in the nation heading into the season.

Reebok, meanwhile, is making a hard push toward restoring itself in the basketball world through O’Neal and Iverson, using their signature voices and styles. Nabbing Reese as one of the faces of the brand’s revamp is an important next step.