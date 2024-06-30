CHICAGO — Kayla McBride scored 16 points, Napheesa Collier had 13 points and 11 rebounds, and the Minnesota Lynx spoiled a record-setting day from Chicago rookie Angel Reese, rallying for a 70-62 victory over the Sky on Sunday.

Reese, a Randallstown native, broke a WNBA single-season record with her 10th straight double-double, finishing with 10 points and 16 rebounds. Candace Parker of the Los Angeles Sparks set the previous record in 2015.

Reese had a poor shooting day, going 4-for-16 from the floor and 2-for-4 from the free-throw line. She got to 10 points on the second of two free throws with 23 seconds to play.

Chicago selected Reese with the seventh overall pick in the draft, a spot Minnesota traded down from.