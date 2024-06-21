CHICAGO — Chennedy Carter and Marina Mabrey scored 19 points each, Angel Reese recorded her seventh consecutive double-double to set a WNBA rookie record and the Chicago Sky eased by the Dallas Wings 83-72 on Thursday to snap a four-game losing streak.

Reese finished with 16 points and a season-high 18 rebounds to pass Tina Charles and Cindy Brown for the most consecutive games with a double-double by a WNBA rookie. The overall record is 12 in a row, set by Candace Parker during the 2009-10 seasons.

Chicago closed the first half on a 16-4 run to build a 42-25 lead. Carter made all seven of her shots in the first half to finish with 15 points, while the Wings were just 10-for-36 from the field (28%), including 2-for-11 from 3-point range.

Reese’s steal and fast-break layup extended Chicago’s lead to 55-35 in the third quarter. The Wings didn’t reach the 40-point mark until there was 9:38 left in the fourth.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Dallas came back in the fourth quarter when Arike Ogunbowale made a 3-pointer on three straight possessions to get her team within 10 at 69-59. Jacy Sheldon, in her first start of the season, added a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to 79-70 with 44.1 seconds left, but Chicago made four straight free throws to seal the win.

Rookie Kamilla Cardoso, coming off her first career double-double, finished with nine points and 11 rebounds for Chicago (5-9).